The Austrian government announced this Sunday (14) the mandatory confinement of people who have not taken the two doses of vaccine against Covid-19 in the country, or even those who have recently become contaminated with the coronavirus. The measure was determined by Prime Minister Alexander Schallenberg and takes effect from this Monday (15th).

According to Schallenberg, the situation in the country is serious and action is needed. On Saturday (13) Austria registered more than 13 thousand new cases of Covid-19, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, which has about 9.8 million inhabitants.

According to government rules, people who have not yet been vaccinated with the two doses can leave the house just to work, buy essential products, practice physical activities or receive medical care. The country’s authorities will carry out controls on circulation in a surprise way to ensure that the new regulations are complied with.

Nearly 65% ​​of Austria’s population received the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, a “shamefully low” rate, according to the chancellor. The number is below the European average of 67% and far from other countries such as Spain (79%) and France (75%). According to the Austrian government, the effectiveness of the restriction will be evaluated within ten days.