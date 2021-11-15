Austria imposes lockdown for unvaccinated against Covid-19 from this Monday (15) – World

People unvaccinated against Covid-19 or who have recently recovered from the pandemic disease will have to obey a confinement from this Monday (15th), in Austria. The decision of the new national lockdown was announced this Sunday by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.

“The situation is serious (…) We did not take the measure lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” explained Alexander Schallenberg at a press conference in Vienna.

Almost 65% of the population received the two doses of the vaccine in Austria, a percentage lower than the European average, which is 67%, and far from countries like Spain (79%) and France (75%).

Schallenberg called the index “shamefully low” when he announced the containment plan on Friday.

Restrictions

People affected by the measure will not be able to leave their homes, except to shop, practice physical activities or receive medical care. Confinement will apply to everyone in this situation from the age of 12 onwards.

The government will assess the results of the restrictions within 10 days, said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, who urged those hesitant to accept the vaccine as soon as possible.

The measure must be approved by Parliament in the afternoon, which ‘a priori’ is a simple formality.

On Saturday (13), Austria registered more than 13,000 new cases of Covid-19 in a country with more than 9.8 million inhabitants. This is the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic.