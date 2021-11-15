Austria starts confinement of unvaccinated against Covid-19 – News

People who have not been vaccinated or who have not recently contracted Covid-19 will have to obey a confinement from this Monday (15th) in Austria. The measure is unprecedented in the European Union and aims to curb the record number of new infections.

“The situation is serious … We have not taken the measure lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg told a news conference in Vienna.

Almost 65% of the population received the two doses of the vaccine in Austria, a percentage lower than the European average, which is 67%, and far from countries like Spain (79%) and France (75%). Schallenberg called the index “shamefully low” on the announce the containment plan last Friday.

Concretely, about 2 million people will not be able to leave their homes, except to shop, play sports or receive medical care. The measure will apply to all persons aged 12 and over.

And to ensure compliance with the measure, authorities will carry out unannounced checks “on an unprecedented scale” in public areas, according to the government, which will deploy additional police vehicles.

Violators risk paying a fine of 500 euros ($570). Anyone who refuses to go through the controls will pay 1,450 euros.

The government will assess the results of the restrictions within 10 days, said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, who urged those hesitant to accept the vaccine as soon as possible.

A parliamentary committee authorized the measure last Sunday night, thanks to the support of the Conservative party and the Greens, members of the ruling coalition. The opposition was against.

protests



Hundreds of protesters against the measure gathered outside the seat of government with posters that included the phrase “no to mandatory vaccination”. Unvaccinated people are already prohibited from entering restaurants, hotels and beauty salons.

“I’m here to send a message, we have to fight,” Sarah Hein, 30, who works in a hospital, told AFP. “We want to work, we want to help people, but not get vaccinated. It depends on us.”

The city of Vienna is also the first in the EU to start a vaccination program for children aged 5 to 11 years with the drug from Pfizer-BioNTech. The first 5,000 doses in the age group will be applied this Monday (15).

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is reviewing the data and has not yet announced approval for the vaccination of children.

Member countries, however, have the right to use unauthorized products in response to a “public health” emergency.

Also in Vienna, to attend cultural or sporting events with more than 25 people or to go out to dinner, a PCR test will be required from now on, in addition to a certificate of vaccination or recovery from illness.

On Saturday, Austria registered more than 13,000 new cases of Covid-19 in a country with more than 9.8 million inhabitants, the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic, which caused 11.7 thousand deaths in the country.

Europe is affected by a new wave of the pandemic, which has forced several countries to re-establish restrictions, such as the Netherlands and Norway.