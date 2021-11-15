Band beats Globo and leads audience with São Paulo GP

THE band, in its first year as the holder of the broadcasting rights of the Formula 1, already made history. The São Paulo broadcaster beat the Globe and took first place in the São Paulo audience with the GP in Brazil.

The test had the victory of Lewis Hamilton in another exciting contest against Max Verstappen, who kept the lead in the drivers’ championship, but saw the Mercedes surpass the red bull in the builders with the results of Valtteri boots, who won the race sprint and came in third on Sunday.

Read too:

Since the beginning of the year, the channel has achieved good results and competes for the vice-leadership in the city of São Paulo, with recurrent victories.

The next broadcast will be the GP of Qatar, scheduled for next weekend, with the race on November 21 and the start of work on the 19th, with the first free practice.

The best videos about motorsport are on the Motorsport.com channel. Apply now, give the like (‘joinha’) in the videos and activate notifications, to always stay on top of everything that goes on two or four wheels.

Podcast #145 – TELEMETRY: Rico Penteado analyzes the weekend at Interlagos

Your browser does not support the audio element.

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: