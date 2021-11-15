Band sets record and leads audience for 31 minutes with São Paulo GP

F1 IN SÃO PAULO: HAMILTON WINS THE RACE, VERSTAPPEN 2nd | Briefing

Band remained 31 minutes in the lead of the audience with the transmission of the São Paulo GP, won by Lewis Hamilton, this Sunday (14). The channel maintained an average of 6.9 points with the duel between the seven-time champion and the Dutchman Max Verstappen, ahead of SBT and Record. Globo still maintained its leadership in the average with 7.7 points, for the exhibition of the ‘Maximum Temperature’. The information is from Teleguiado.

While playing the game show ‘Zig Zag Arena’, the Band won with 7.2 to 6.8. It was the best Formula 1 audience in 2021, beating the Bahrain GP, ​​the season’s opening.

The preview of the São Paulo GP, shown between 13:41 and 14:00, reached an average of 4.7 points and peaks of 5 points, surpassing Record and taking third place, indicating that the record would come next.

Lewis Hamilton won in Brazil (Photo: AFP)

According to Kantar Ibope Media, each audience point represents 205,377 spectators and 76,557 households in the Greater São Paulo region. It is the largest contingent of the National Television Panel, the national measurement system, which is why it is taken as a reference in terms of audience.

Formula 1 moves fast and returns next weekend, in Losail, Qatar.

Lewis Hamilton and the Brazilian flag (Video: Reproduction/F1 TV)

