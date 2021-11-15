Bank robber missing 52 years ago found after long investigation

In July 1969, Theodore John Conrad appeared to work as a bank teller in Cleveland, USA. At the end of his shift, the then 20-year-old stole $215,000, stuffed it in a paper bag — and disappeared, authorities said.

More than five decades later, the US Marshals Service announced on Friday that it had identified the man, considered one of the country’s most wanted fugitives. The amount stolen today amounts to about US$1.7 million.

Conrad had lived in Boston since 1970 under the name Thomas Randele, according to the federal agency.

His home was close to where the movie “The Thomas Crown Affair” was filmed. In the film, the main character steals more than $2 million from a Boston bank.

“A year before the Cleveland bank robbery, Conrad became obsessed with the 1968 Steve McQueen movie,” the US Marshals Service said in a statement.

“The film was based on a bank robbery by a millionaire businessman, and Conrad bragged to his friends about how easy it would be for him to get money out of the bank as well.”

The investigation

Conrad’s alleged robbery took place on a Friday. The bank didn’t know the money was missing from the vault until Monday, when he didn’t show up for work. Then the case cooled down.

For decades, investigators have followed clues to the young man’s whereabouts in several states, including California, Hawaii, Texas and Oregon. Her case was featured in “America’s Most Wanted” and “Unsolved Mysteries”.

After years of investigation, federal authorities traveled to Massachusetts last week and confirmed that he was living a quiet life under a fictitious name in Boston.

Investigators compared his documents from the 1960s with paperwork he had filled out under Randele’s name, including a 2014 bankruptcy filing in federal court in Boston.

Conrad died this May in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, aged 71, from lung cancer, according to the US Marshals Service.

solving the mystery

One of the lead investigators in the case was Peter J. Elliott, a northern Ohio US official whose family lived near Conrad in the late 1960s.

“This is a case I know very well. My father, John K. Elliott, was a career marshal delegate in Cleveland from 1969 until his retirement in 1990,” he said. “My father never stopped looking for Conrad and always wanted to end the search, until his death in 2020.”

Some of the documents discovered by the father played a role in confirming Conrad’s identification, said Elliott Junior.

“I hope my dad is resting a little better today, knowing that his investigation helped to close this decades-old mystery,” said young Elliott. “Not always everything in real life ends like in the movies”, he added.