Battlefield 2042 and Pokémon Featured in This Week’s Releases | Action games

Battlefield 2042 and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl are the highlights of this week’s releases with the long-awaited multiplayer war game from DICE and Electronic Arts, as well as a remake of the classic Nintendo DS generation of Pokémon now for Nintendo Switch. They are also accompanied by the new Endwalker expansion of Final Fantasy 14, a new saga by the world’s most famous detective, Sherlock Holmes Chapter One, and the foam dart contests of Nerf Legends. Check out all the details of the week’s releases, such as date, price and platforms on which they are available.

Battlefield 2042 is one of the highlights of the week; Game features new modes and enhanced graphics for next-gen consoles — Photo: Playback/ EA Play Live

In the near future in the year 2042, the world experiences a resource war between the United States and Russia as homeless refugees enter the battlefield. This is the story of Battlefield 2042, a game that focuses on multiplayer online combat and does not have a single-player campaign. Up to 128 players will be able to face each other in disputes on the next generation consoles with access to new modes.

One of the new modes in Battlefield 2042 is Hazard Zone, in which players are sent to retrieve data from downed satellites — Photo: Playback/Microsoft Store

In Hazard Zone, several teams will enter a large map looking for information on downed satellites, which will encourage clashes, while in Battlefield Portal it will be possible to create your own custom battles, with features from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield: Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.

The new Battlefield chapter is available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One for R$299, with inter-generation versions for R$339 that include PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 (PS5) or Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. The game costs R$ 249.90 on the PC.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl – November 19 – SW

The classic Pokémon games originally released in 2006 for the Nintendo DS are now returning in remakes with a new 3D look. With the same charm of classic games, players will be able to choose between little monsters like Turtwig, Piplup and Chimchar to train, conquer gyms and become the best trainer in the Sinnoh region.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl bring updated graphics, but with the same style as the original games — Photo: Play/Nintendo Game Store

Along the way, it will be necessary to face the Team Galactic organization that uses the legendary monsters Dialga and Palkia for suspicious purposes. The Underground Underground area has been expanded and is now called the Grand Underground, with Pokémon to capture and locations to establish and decorate your secret base. Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available for R$299 each on the Nintendo Switch or in a bundle with both games for R$598.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker – November 19 – PS5, PS4 and PC

The fourth expansion of the popular MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 will complete the current saga of Hydaelyn and Zodiark, in addition to bringing several new features for players to prepare for the next stories. One is the new level cap from 80 to 90, new classes, new areas like Garlemald, Thavnair and Radz-at-Han, as well as new dungeons and raids. The expansion promises to take players from the depths of Hydaelyn to the moon.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker is available for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for R$214.90 and for PC for R$105.99. The expansion requires the base game Final Fantasy 14: The Realm Reborn and a monthly subscription to play the game.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker brings several new additions to the popular MMORPG, most notably the conclusion of its current saga — Photo: Play/Steam

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One – November 16 – PS5, XBSX/S and PC

The new game by the famous detective Sherlock Holmes will bring a younger version of the character, who returns to the island of Cordona where he lived his childhood and began his career. Players will have a huge open world to explore and investigate, without too many hints, guided only by Sherlock’s deductions for solving murder cases and sending the guilty to prison.

The detective will have his friend Jonathan by his side, with whom the players will need to maintain a good relationship of friendship, in addition to not committing injustices, such as accusing innocents. The game will also feature combat and shootings, but users who prefer to opt only for investigation will be able to turn off these elements. Sherlock Holmes Chapter One is available on PS5 for R$239.90, on Xbox Series X/S for R$189, and on PC for R$149.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One introduces the famous detective in a younger version in an open-world investigation game — Photo: Playback/Steam

Nerf Legends – November 19 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW and PC

Inspired by the famous toy dart guns, Nerf Legends pits players in a futuristic sci-fi world to face off against hordes of robots. It will be possible to choose for a single-player or multiplayer campaign online in 4×4 teams or each one for themselves.

Players will be able to use an arsenal of 15 Nerf weapons based on real Mega, Ultra and Elite class toys such as The Judge, One, Centurion and more. Nerf Legends is available on Xbox consoles for $184.95.

Players will be able to battle hordes of robots or other players in Nerf Legends with an arsenal based on toy pistols — Photo: Playback/Nintendo Game Store

