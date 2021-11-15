Battlefield 2042 – Minimum and recommended requirements on PC changed after beta

The game will be released on November 19th.

Battlefield 2042 is about to be released for all platforms, including PC, which is a platform that has a multitude of machines with different configurations. With the release scheduled for November 19, the minimum and recommended specs for the game have undergone some changes compared to those released during the beta test, this can be easily explained due to the final optimizations carried out in the final version of the game.

The changes are not so drastic, for the minimum requirements the company now indicates a processor for gaming AMD Ryzen 5 1600 instead of the processor AMD Ryzen 5 3600 that was indicated during the beta. In the recommended settings, the video card of the OMG indicated now is the Radeon RX 6600, going down a level to what was suggested earlier, which was the Radeon RX 6600 XT.

Check below all the specs for playing Battlefield 2042 on PC.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS



Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

AMD Processor: Ryzen 5 1600

Intel processor: Core i5-6600K

RAM memory: 8 GB

AMD Graphics Card: Radeon RX 560

NVIDIA Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

Video memory: 4 GB

Storage: 100GB of available HDD space

RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS

Operating System: Windows 10 64 bit

AMD Processor: Ryzen 7 2700X

Intel processor: Core i7-4790

RAM memory: 16 GB

AMD Graphics Card: Radeon RX 6600

NVIDIA Graphics Card: GeForce RTX 3060

Video memory: 8 GB

Storage: 100GB of available space on SSD

Battlefield 2042 is currently in early access for subscribers to the service. EA Play who can play the game 10 hours before its release, on PRAÇA it can be purchased at steam, Epic Games Store and Origin, the game will also be released to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox one and Xbox Series



What did you think of the specifications to run Battlefield 2042 at the PRAÇA? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

First season of Battlefield 2042 will only start next year

First season and battle passes are expected to bring new maps and four brand new experts



