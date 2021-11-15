Battlefield 2042 will not have voice chat feature at launch

Without specifying why, developer DICE said that function will be added to the game in the future.

Even after a delay, Battlefield 2042 doesn’t really seem to be finished for its release yet., scheduled for the 19th of November this year. Players who are participating in the Early Access phase have been highlighting that the game lacks one of the main functions for online games: voice chat.

Although there are other solutions that players can use on PC (such as Discord or Steam’s voice chat), many people pointed out that communication is one of the most crucial aspects of the Battlefield series., mainly due to the scale of the maps and the formation of combat squadrons, which requires coordination.

Especially in Hazard Zone mode, the solo experience can be quite impacted, making the game more frustrating than it should have been, as reported on the Polygon website.

Something that doesn’t seem to be helping either is the game’s ping system, described as truncated. You have to navigate through menus to choose the exact command – while games like Call of Duty Warzone and Apex Legends use simpler and more efficient shortcuts for in-game communication.



– Continues after advertising –

What does the developer say?

When asked about the in-game voice chat system, developer DICE didn’t explain why it’s still missing from the game. However, the studio has stated that it is in the plans and that it should be added to Battlefield 2042 after the release date.

Unfortunately, DICE did not provide an estimate of when this implementation will take place..

Still lacking optimization

In a live stream held today (13), YouTuber Jack Frags also reported a number of minor issues in the game, such as frequent crashes, temporary frame freezes and low GPU utilization rate.

He commented that even with the postponement, it’s possible that DICE didn’t have enough time to optimize the game for PCs. By way of comparison, he said that his experience with the game on Xbox Series X was much more constant, no dropped frames, no lag and responsive commands.



– Continues after advertising –

Battlefield 2042 will be officially released on November 19th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Xbox Series X platforms | S and Xbox One.

You can check the game’s release timetable in the article below, which also details the differences between the versions, the Battle Pass (intended for 2022 only) and the hours of availability of the game on each of the platforms.

First season of Battlefield 2042 will only start next year

First season and battle passes are expected to bring new maps and four brand new experts



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Polygon