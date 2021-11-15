Bitcoin update, new ETF denied and more issues that will move the crypto market today

(iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) is still struggling to regain its maximum levels after the loss of strength last week and operates this Monday (15th) at just under US$ 66,000, practically stable compared to that presented a week ago.

This Sunday, the world’s largest cryptocurrency underwent a major update, called Taproot, promising improvements in cost, privacy and the functionality of smart contracts, software that run on the blockchain and run under certain pre-programmed conditions.

Several improvements made possible by the update will still depend on extra work by the Bitcoin developers, but they encourage long-term enthusiasts who remain optimistic that the digital currency will soon surpass the US$ 70 thousand, with even stronger chances of earnings until the end of the year.

The positive movement of Bitcoin contaminates the rest of the market, which despite remaining at a level close to the beginning of last week, registered a high this Monday morning, with assets such as Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and XRP (XRP) rising more than 2%.

Among the biggest hikes of the day, the highlight was WAX (WAXP), with gains of around 30%. Launched in 2017, the platform was headed for failure until it took a sharp turn this year with the fever of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), with the company achieving key partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB), the professional baseball league of the United States. USA, and entertainment names like Capcom, Atari and Funko.

On Sunday night (14), WAX announced its new collection of NFTs in partnership with Hot Wheels, famous brand of toy cars. The launch takes place this Tuesday.

Also with double-digit highs, Crypto.com Coin (CRO) and Ankr (ANKR) stand out, while Litecoin continues to draw attention among the cryptos with the highest market value, rising around 8% this morning.

On the negative side, there are few more expressive drops, calling more attention the retreats of IoTeX (IOTX), close to 9%, in addition to Kadena (KDA), Helium (HNT) and Loopring (LRC), with losses above 5% .

Despite this, it is worth noting that the four assets had strong valuations last week, with the IOTX and LRC tokens still accumulating gains of around 100% in the last seven days.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:40 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 65,901.97 +2.34% Ethereum (ETH) US$4,731.26 +2.70% Binance Coin (BNB) $647.28 +0.85% Solana (SOL) $242.20 +2.43% Cardano (ADA) $2.09 +2.20%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours WAX (WAXP) $0.8201 +29.90% Crypto.com Coin (CRO) $0.4757 +17.18% Ankr (ANKR) $0.1468 +18.95% ONE (ONE) $18.79 +12.55% Telcoin (TEL) US$ 0.02198 +12.04%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.2124 -8.81% Kadena (KDA) $21.57 -7.17% Helium (HNT) $50.52 -6.81% Loopring (LRC) $2.98 -5.20% Arweave (AR) $69.17 -4.09%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 66.40 +1.68% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 84.40 -0.12% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 76.98 +1.02% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 22.30 -0.76% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.60 -1.38%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (15):

SEC rejects ETF in the face of Bitcoin

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), an agency equivalent to the CVM in the United States, rejected the request of the fund manager VanEck for the approval of an ETF (exchange traded fund) in the face of Bitcoin. With this, the option only follows ETFs of futures of cryptocurrency operating in the USA.

In a 51-page decision, the SEC said exchange operator CBOE Global Markets, which aimed to list the ETF, had failed to prove that the Bitcoin spot market would not be subject to manipulation or fraud, and that it could be properly monitored with a surveillance sharing agreement with the exchange.

VanEck was one of several fund companies that tried to get approval for a cash-based ETF after the SEC’s recent green light for two Bitcoin futures ETFs: the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) and the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF).

The CBOE argued that it would be inconsistent for the SEC to approve ETFs based on futures but deny a Bitcoin ETF in cash based on the same asset.

The SEC rejected that argument, saying that futures ETFs were registered under a different law, the Investment Company Act of 1940.

A spot ETF would face higher hurdles under another 1934 law, in part because the bitcoin futures market is regulated and can be monitored, while the bitcoin spot market is globalized, decentralized and unregulated, making it very more vulnerable to manipulation and much more difficult for surveillance.

New Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on Tuesday

Despite the rejection of the ETF in the face of Bitcoin, VanEck will debut this Tuesday (16) its critpocurrency futures ETF, according to a statement from the CBOE, coming into operation after several delays since the approval of the SEC in late October.

The CBOE has said that the new VanEck Bitcoin Strategy Fund will begin trading under the symbol “XBTF” with a new issue auction to open trading around 11:30 am EDT.

Bitmain Launches World’s Most Powerful Mining Company

The world’s largest maker of Bitcoin mining computers, Bitmain officially launched on Friday (12) its most powerful machine.

The Antminer S19XP was announced at the World Digital Mining Summit in Dubai and promises to be 27% more powerful than the S19 Pro, the current flagship of the S19 series, as well as being 27% more energy efficient.

Bitmain has started accepting pre-orders for the machine with a starting price of $10,500 per unit and estimates it will start delivering the first batch in the third quarter of next year.

The machine’s computing power is 140 terahashes per second (TH/s), surpassing the 2020 model, S19 Pro, which offers 110 TH/s.

Hong Kong company wants to launch K-pop NFTs

Hong Kong blockchain game developer Animoca Brands has partnered with a Korean entertainment agency to release digital collectibles from K-pop artists, building on the NFTs’ wave of success.

Animoca on Monday announced a deal with Cube Entertainment, a South Korean talent agency behind girl group (G)I-dle and boy band BTOB, to launch a new venture. The joint venture will issue NFTs based on songs, albums, portraits and avatars of Cube artists.

“K-pop is conquering the world,” said Yat Siu, co-founder and president of Animoca, in a statement. “Here at Animoca Brands, we can’t wait to work with Cube Entertainment and their roster of K-pop artists as we continue our efforts to make the open ‘metaverse’ a reality.”

