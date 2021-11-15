Black Friday 2021: Procon-SP lists 92 sites to avoid shopping

by

SAO PAULO – Black Friday 2021 is approaching: on November 26th we will have the 11th edition in Brazil and consumers are already preparing for this year’s purchases. In 2020, given the arrival of the pandemic and boom in e-commerce, there was an increase of 41% in online sales revenues, according to data from the Ebit Nielsen consultancy. The date moved around R$7.72 billion last year, including CyberMonday.

For this year, the expectation is positive: 64% of Brazilians intend to buy at the event, according to a survey commissioned by Google to the Ipsos consultancy.

However, it is not news that cybercriminals are also waiting for the date to take advantage of the large volume of circulation on the web to make victims through fake websites, pages and emails. Scams are diverse, such as websites that sell products that don’t exist, as well as frauds that involve capturing personal information and stealing credit card data.

In an attempt to mitigate these problems, Procon-SP maintains an updated list of sites that should be avoided. The current table has 92 sites that, according to the agency, had registered consumer complaints, were notified, but did not respond or were not found. Some sites are already down, but others are still up and running.

The document has a record of the page’s URL and other information such as the company’s name, CNPJ – if the administrator is a legal entity – and CPF for an individual.

Check the list of all the websites that are on the air:

Inclusion nthe list

donadona.com.brMODINI BRASIL COMERCIAL EIRELI ME17375875000170UP IN THE AIR11/4/2016
makroelectronics.comLUCIENE DE SOUSA SILVA OLIVEIRA12910442000154UP IN THE AIR11/09/2016
ciadaslentes.com.brBUY4LESS COMERCIO ELETRONICO LTDA11407261000147UP IN THE AIR12/01/2016
netlens.comBUY4LESS COMERCIO ELETRONICO LTDA11407261000147UP IN THE AIR12/01/2016
modajoy.com.brEDINEI ANTONIO MARTINS07095159602UP IN THE AIR12/01/2016
modatoi.com.brEDINEI ANTONIO MARTINS07095159602UP IN THE AIR12/01/2016
paradiseimports.com.brPARADISE INTERMEDIATIONS VIA INTERNET EIRELI ME22295487000110UP IN THE AIR12/01/2016
shopextramais.comSHOP EXTRA COMERCIO DIGITAL LTDA – ME2034346500152UP IN THE AIR12/01/2016
paranaoffers.com.brMOISES MENDES BORGES1878052000120UP IN THE AIR12/01/2016
magazinefernando.comNUCIS ATACADO E RETAIL EIRELI ME23180863000193UP IN THE AIR12/16/2016
storemassa.com.brLENGERI LTDA ME03683289000189UP IN THE AIR12/16/2016
fieletronics.com.brFIT ELECTRONICS LTDAUP IN THE AIR12/16/2016
storesfoco.com.brEHS DA SILVA ME09269244000149UP IN THE AIR12/16/2016
usemojave.com.br08 CLOTHING LTDA ME19812045000199UP IN THE AIR12/16/2016
vitivshop.com.brVITIELLO COMERCIAL WHOLESALE EIRELI ME227999930000190UP IN THE AIR12/16/2016
spardashop.com.brSPARDA COMERCIAL EIRELI ME23371260000179UP IN THE AIR12/16/2016
rosadistribuidora.com.brPEDRELINA GOMES DA COSTA26552623000160UP IN THE AIR02/03/2017
wholesalemania.com.brCIASOL BRAZILIAN DISTRIBUTION COMPANY21181212000192UP IN THE AIR02/07/2017
perfect body.comGALGRIN GROUP LTD04506236000155UP IN THE AIR02/22/2017
storeclickdecore.com.brMARCOS ANTONIO DIONIZIO DE LIMA26412512000159UP IN THE AIR03/28/2017
shopdular.com.brJOSE CAMILO DA SILVA17731640000174UP IN THE AIR03/28/2017
02events.com.br02 EVENTS ORGANIZATION E PROD LTDA ME05634564000108UP IN THE AIR10/05/2017
gangmusic.comMUSIC 1 INSTRUMENTOS MUSICAIS LTDA ME05013021000165UP IN THE AIR02/07/2017
localdoeletro.com.brJOSÉ BORGES DA SILVA20347293000195UP IN THE AIR06/09/2017
pineequipment.com.brPINHEIRO EQUIPMENT – COM. OF REF. EIRELI – ME24868418000183UP IN THE AIR06/09/2017
storevitaepe.com.brEFS INTERMEDIATION DE BUSINESS LTDA17904745000188UP IN THE AIR06/09/2017
tennisrunning.com.brPLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION18333983000143UP IN THE AIR06/09/2017
outletz.com.brPLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION18333983000143UP IN THE AIR07/20/2017
tennisrunning.com.brPLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION18333983000143UP IN THE AIR06/09/2017
sniffingoffers.com.brINVOS EIRELI DISTRIBUTION COMPANY – ME26305285000162UP IN THE AIR11/16/2017
youdeapple.comNATIONAL COLLECTIONS EIRELI ME11738180000120UP IN THE AIR11/30/2017
voltzz.com.brLUAN MIRANDA37325348800UP IN THE AIR01/16/2018
bookstore espirita.com.brSIMPLIVIDEO WITH. ARTICLES DE VIDEO E AUDIO LTDA11184266000158UP IN THE AIR01/19/2018
coquelux.com.brGRIFES BRASIL COM ROUPAS E ACESSÓRIOS LTDA22749653000100UP IN THE AIR03/13/2018
jumbomagazine.com.brHONAE COMPANY WHOLESALE EIRELI26203967000164UP IN THE AIR03/13/2018
outlettripp.comJESSE ALVARENGA DUARTE28290996000136UP IN THE AIR18/04/2018
corpetesbrasil.com.brPARANHOS MENDONÇA COM E IMP LTDA97545576000173UP IN THE AIR18/04/2018
feetoutlet.comGPB COMÉRCIO RETAILISTA DE SHOES EIRELI -ME26664724000123UP IN THE AIR26/04/2018
frozenshop.com.brHBR COMERCIO ELETRONICO EIRELI ME21510600000170UP IN THE AIR11/21/2018
tennisrun.com.brRUN SHOES FOOTWEAR7256137200106UP IN THE AIR11/30/2018
logusapostilas.comlogs handoutsUP IN THE AIR22/04/2019
tiredrive.com.brNADIA DE CASSIA RAMALHO2838384500122UP IN THE AIR08/29/2019
offthewall.com.brOFF THE WALLUP IN THE AIR10/14/2019
luadishop.com.brLUADI COMÉRCIO ELETRÔNICO LTDA23796817000113UP IN THE AIR03/03/2020