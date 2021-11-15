Black Friday 2021: Procon-SP lists 92 sites to avoid shopping

SAO PAULO – Black Friday 2021 is approaching: on November 26th we will have the 11th edition in Brazil and consumers are already preparing for this year’s purchases. In 2020, given the arrival of the pandemic and boom in e-commerce, there was an increase of 41% in online sales revenues, according to data from the Ebit Nielsen consultancy. The date moved around R$7.72 billion last year, including CyberMonday.
For this year, the expectation is positive: 64% of Brazilians intend to buy at the event, according to a survey commissioned by Google to the Ipsos consultancy.
However, it is not news that cybercriminals are also waiting for the date to take advantage of the large volume of circulation on the web to make victims through fake websites, pages and emails. Scams are diverse, such as websites that sell products that don’t exist, as well as frauds that involve capturing personal information and stealing credit card data.
In an attempt to mitigate these problems, Procon-SP maintains an updated list of sites that should be avoided. The current table has 92 sites that, according to the agency, had registered consumer complaints, were notified, but did not respond or were not found. Some sites are already down, but others are still up and running.
The document has a record of the page’s URL and other information such as the company’s name, CNPJ – if the administrator is a legal entity – and CPF for an individual.
Check the list of all the websites that are on the air:
Inclusion nthe list
|donadona.com.br
|MODINI BRASIL COMERCIAL EIRELI ME
|17375875000170
|UP IN THE AIR
|11/4/2016
|makroelectronics.com
|LUCIENE DE SOUSA SILVA OLIVEIRA
|12910442000154
|UP IN THE AIR
|11/09/2016
|ciadaslentes.com.br
|BUY4LESS COMERCIO ELETRONICO LTDA
|11407261000147
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/01/2016
|netlens.com
|BUY4LESS COMERCIO ELETRONICO LTDA
|11407261000147
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/01/2016
|modajoy.com.br
|EDINEI ANTONIO MARTINS
|07095159602
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/01/2016
|modatoi.com.br
|EDINEI ANTONIO MARTINS
|07095159602
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/01/2016
|paradiseimports.com.br
|PARADISE INTERMEDIATIONS VIA INTERNET EIRELI ME
|22295487000110
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/01/2016
|shopextramais.com
|SHOP EXTRA COMERCIO DIGITAL LTDA – ME
|2034346500152
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/01/2016
|paranaoffers.com.br
|MOISES MENDES BORGES
|1878052000120
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/01/2016
|magazinefernando.com
|NUCIS ATACADO E RETAIL EIRELI ME
|23180863000193
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/16/2016
|storemassa.com.br
|LENGERI LTDA ME
|03683289000189
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/16/2016
|fieletronics.com.br
|FIT ELECTRONICS LTDA
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/16/2016
|storesfoco.com.br
|EHS DA SILVA ME
|09269244000149
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/16/2016
|usemojave.com.br
|08 CLOTHING LTDA ME
|19812045000199
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/16/2016
|vitivshop.com.br
|VITIELLO COMERCIAL WHOLESALE EIRELI ME
|227999930000190
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/16/2016
|spardashop.com.br
|SPARDA COMERCIAL EIRELI ME
|23371260000179
|UP IN THE AIR
|12/16/2016
|rosadistribuidora.com.br
|PEDRELINA GOMES DA COSTA
|26552623000160
|UP IN THE AIR
|02/03/2017
|wholesalemania.com.br
|CIASOL BRAZILIAN DISTRIBUTION COMPANY
|21181212000192
|UP IN THE AIR
|02/07/2017
|perfect body.com
|GALGRIN GROUP LTD
|04506236000155
|UP IN THE AIR
|02/22/2017
|storeclickdecore.com.br
|MARCOS ANTONIO DIONIZIO DE LIMA
|26412512000159
|UP IN THE AIR
|03/28/2017
|shopdular.com.br
|JOSE CAMILO DA SILVA
|17731640000174
|UP IN THE AIR
|03/28/2017
|02events.com.br
|02 EVENTS ORGANIZATION E PROD LTDA ME
|05634564000108
|UP IN THE AIR
|10/05/2017
|gangmusic.com
|MUSIC 1 INSTRUMENTOS MUSICAIS LTDA ME
|05013021000165
|UP IN THE AIR
|02/07/2017
|localdoeletro.com.br
|JOSÉ BORGES DA SILVA
|20347293000195
|UP IN THE AIR
|06/09/2017
|pineequipment.com.br
|PINHEIRO EQUIPMENT – COM. OF REF. EIRELI – ME
|24868418000183
|UP IN THE AIR
|06/09/2017
|storevitaepe.com.br
|EFS INTERMEDIATION DE BUSINESS LTDA
|17904745000188
|UP IN THE AIR
|06/09/2017
|tennisrunning.com.br
|PLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION
|18333983000143
|UP IN THE AIR
|06/09/2017
|outletz.com.br
|PLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION
|18333983000143
|UP IN THE AIR
|07/20/2017
|tennisrunning.com.br
|PLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION
|18333983000143
|UP IN THE AIR
|06/09/2017
|sniffingoffers.com.br
|INVOS EIRELI DISTRIBUTION COMPANY – ME
|26305285000162
|UP IN THE AIR
|11/16/2017
|youdeapple.com
|NATIONAL COLLECTIONS EIRELI ME
|11738180000120
|UP IN THE AIR
|11/30/2017
|voltzz.com.br
|LUAN MIRANDA
|37325348800
|UP IN THE AIR
|01/16/2018
|bookstore espirita.com.br
|SIMPLIVIDEO WITH. ARTICLES DE VIDEO E AUDIO LTDA
|11184266000158
|UP IN THE AIR
|01/19/2018
|coquelux.com.br
|GRIFES BRASIL COM ROUPAS E ACESSÓRIOS LTDA
|22749653000100
|UP IN THE AIR
|03/13/2018
|jumbomagazine.com.br
|HONAE COMPANY WHOLESALE EIRELI
|26203967000164
|UP IN THE AIR
|03/13/2018
|outlettripp.com
|JESSE ALVARENGA DUARTE
|28290996000136
|UP IN THE AIR
|18/04/2018
|corpetesbrasil.com.br
|PARANHOS MENDONÇA COM E IMP LTDA
|97545576000173
|UP IN THE AIR
|18/04/2018
|feetoutlet.com
|GPB COMÉRCIO RETAILISTA DE SHOES EIRELI -ME
|26664724000123
|UP IN THE AIR
|26/04/2018
|frozenshop.com.br
|HBR COMERCIO ELETRONICO EIRELI ME
|21510600000170
|UP IN THE AIR
|11/21/2018
|tennisrun.com.br
|RUN SHOES FOOTWEAR
|7256137200106
|UP IN THE AIR
|11/30/2018
|logusapostilas.com
|logs handouts
|UP IN THE AIR
|22/04/2019
|tiredrive.com.br
|NADIA DE CASSIA RAMALHO
|2838384500122
|UP IN THE AIR
|08/29/2019
|offthewall.com.br
|OFF THE WALL
|UP IN THE AIR
|10/14/2019
|luadishop.com.br
|LUADI COMÉRCIO ELETRÔNICO LTDA
|23796817000113
|UP IN THE AIR
|03/03/2020