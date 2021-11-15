Black Friday 2021: Procon-SP lists 92 sites to avoid shopping

SAO PAULO – Black Friday 2021 is approaching: on November 26th we will have the 11th edition in Brazil and consumers are already preparing for this year’s purchases. In 2020, given the arrival of the pandemic and boom in e-commerce, there was an increase of 41% in online sales revenues, according to data from the Ebit Nielsen consultancy. The date moved around R$7.72 billion last year, including CyberMonday.

For this year, the expectation is positive: 64% of Brazilians intend to buy at the event, according to a survey commissioned by Google to the Ipsos consultancy.

However, it is not news that cybercriminals are also waiting for the date to take advantage of the large volume of circulation on the web to make victims through fake websites, pages and emails. Scams are diverse, such as websites that sell products that don’t exist, as well as frauds that involve capturing personal information and stealing credit card data.

In an attempt to mitigate these problems, Procon-SP maintains an updated list of sites that should be avoided. The current table has 92 sites that, according to the agency, had registered consumer complaints, were notified, but did not respond or were not found. Some sites are already down, but others are still up and running.

The document has a record of the page’s URL and other information such as the company’s name, CNPJ – if the administrator is a legal entity – and CPF for an individual.

Check the list of all the websites that are on the air:

Inclusion nthe list donadona.com.br MODINI BRASIL COMERCIAL EIRELI ME 17375875000170 UP IN THE AIR 11/4/2016 makroelectronics.com LUCIENE DE SOUSA SILVA OLIVEIRA 12910442000154 UP IN THE AIR 11/09/2016 ciadaslentes.com.br BUY4LESS COMERCIO ELETRONICO LTDA 11407261000147 UP IN THE AIR 12/01/2016 netlens.com BUY4LESS COMERCIO ELETRONICO LTDA 11407261000147 UP IN THE AIR 12/01/2016 modajoy.com.br EDINEI ANTONIO MARTINS 07095159602 UP IN THE AIR 12/01/2016 modatoi.com.br EDINEI ANTONIO MARTINS 07095159602 UP IN THE AIR 12/01/2016 paradiseimports.com.br PARADISE INTERMEDIATIONS VIA INTERNET EIRELI ME 22295487000110 UP IN THE AIR 12/01/2016 shopextramais.com SHOP EXTRA COMERCIO DIGITAL LTDA – ME 2034346500152 UP IN THE AIR 12/01/2016 paranaoffers.com.br MOISES MENDES BORGES 1878052000120 UP IN THE AIR 12/01/2016 magazinefernando.com NUCIS ATACADO E RETAIL EIRELI ME 23180863000193 UP IN THE AIR 12/16/2016 storemassa.com.br LENGERI LTDA ME 03683289000189 UP IN THE AIR 12/16/2016 fieletronics.com.br FIT ELECTRONICS LTDA UP IN THE AIR 12/16/2016 storesfoco.com.br EHS DA SILVA ME 09269244000149 UP IN THE AIR 12/16/2016 usemojave.com.br 08 CLOTHING LTDA ME 19812045000199 UP IN THE AIR 12/16/2016 vitivshop.com.br VITIELLO COMERCIAL WHOLESALE EIRELI ME 227999930000190 UP IN THE AIR 12/16/2016 spardashop.com.br SPARDA COMERCIAL EIRELI ME 23371260000179 UP IN THE AIR 12/16/2016 rosadistribuidora.com.br PEDRELINA GOMES DA COSTA 26552623000160 UP IN THE AIR 02/03/2017 wholesalemania.com.br CIASOL BRAZILIAN DISTRIBUTION COMPANY 21181212000192 UP IN THE AIR 02/07/2017 perfect body.com GALGRIN GROUP LTD 04506236000155 UP IN THE AIR 02/22/2017 storeclickdecore.com.br MARCOS ANTONIO DIONIZIO DE LIMA 26412512000159 UP IN THE AIR 03/28/2017 shopdular.com.br JOSE CAMILO DA SILVA 17731640000174 UP IN THE AIR 03/28/2017 02events.com.br 02 EVENTS ORGANIZATION E PROD LTDA ME 05634564000108 UP IN THE AIR 10/05/2017 gangmusic.com MUSIC 1 INSTRUMENTOS MUSICAIS LTDA ME 05013021000165 UP IN THE AIR 02/07/2017 localdoeletro.com.br JOSÉ BORGES DA SILVA 20347293000195 UP IN THE AIR 06/09/2017 pineequipment.com.br PINHEIRO EQUIPMENT – COM. OF REF. EIRELI – ME 24868418000183 UP IN THE AIR 06/09/2017 storevitaepe.com.br EFS INTERMEDIATION DE BUSINESS LTDA 17904745000188 UP IN THE AIR 06/09/2017 tennisrunning.com.br PLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION 18333983000143 UP IN THE AIR 06/09/2017 outletz.com.br PLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION 18333983000143 UP IN THE AIR 07/20/2017 tennisrunning.com.br PLCB EIRELI BUSINESS COLLECTION AND INTERMEDIATION 18333983000143 UP IN THE AIR 06/09/2017 sniffingoffers.com.br INVOS EIRELI DISTRIBUTION COMPANY – ME 26305285000162 UP IN THE AIR 11/16/2017 youdeapple.com NATIONAL COLLECTIONS EIRELI ME 11738180000120 UP IN THE AIR 11/30/2017 voltzz.com.br LUAN MIRANDA 37325348800 UP IN THE AIR 01/16/2018 bookstore espirita.com.br SIMPLIVIDEO WITH. ARTICLES DE VIDEO E AUDIO LTDA 11184266000158 UP IN THE AIR 01/19/2018 coquelux.com.br GRIFES BRASIL COM ROUPAS E ACESSÓRIOS LTDA 22749653000100 UP IN THE AIR 03/13/2018 jumbomagazine.com.br HONAE COMPANY WHOLESALE EIRELI 26203967000164 UP IN THE AIR 03/13/2018 outlettripp.com JESSE ALVARENGA DUARTE 28290996000136 UP IN THE AIR 18/04/2018 corpetesbrasil.com.br PARANHOS MENDONÇA COM E IMP LTDA 97545576000173 UP IN THE AIR 18/04/2018 feetoutlet.com GPB COMÉRCIO RETAILISTA DE SHOES EIRELI -ME 26664724000123 UP IN THE AIR 26/04/2018 frozenshop.com.br HBR COMERCIO ELETRONICO EIRELI ME 21510600000170 UP IN THE AIR 11/21/2018 tennisrun.com.br RUN SHOES FOOTWEAR 7256137200106 UP IN THE AIR 11/30/2018 logusapostilas.com logs handouts UP IN THE AIR 22/04/2019 tiredrive.com.br NADIA DE CASSIA RAMALHO 2838384500122 UP IN THE AIR 08/29/2019 offthewall.com.br OFF THE WALL UP IN THE AIR 10/14/2019 luadishop.com.br LUADI COMÉRCIO ELETRÔNICO LTDA 23796817000113 UP IN THE AIR 03/03/2020

