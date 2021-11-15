Black Friday becomes Best Friday under anti-racist debate – Economy

The retail party is approaching and, with it, the doubts about the use of the term Black Friday. After all, is that name racist?

Last year, Grupo Boticário announced that it would no longer use the expression to fight racism and started calling the week of promotions Beauty Week, and other companies have followed the trend. Avon, Olist and Pagar.me use Best Friday (best Friday), while small and medium businesses in the natural cosmetics sector opt for names like Green Friday (green Friday), which refers to sustainability.

This month, Facebook launched Black Friday, a series of weekly lives scheduled for November to encourage black entrepreneurship, broadcast on the Facebook page for Companies. The initiative, part of the global movement #BuyBlack, takes place within the programming of the 20th edition of the Feira Preta Festival.

Black Friday emerged in the United States, where the word “black” is not necessarily negative. The phrase “to be in black”, for example, indicates a positive balance, like our “being in the blue”. Importing the event may not have considered the context of Brazil, where expressions such as “things are black” carry a pejorative value.

According to specialists, the move is another strategy to attract a new consumer profile. “I see this change in order to reach the largest audience and this depends on the sympathy that people who are in the movement will have for the campaign”, says Luiz Tibiriçá, president of the digital services agency Krone Design.

PRIORITY

Avoiding the expression Black Friday will only make sense if it is accompanied by concrete initiatives. For historian Suzane Jardim, who researches ethnic-racial themes, anti-racism associated only with the exclusion of words and phrases reduces the cause to a formula of conduct and self-control and does not address deep issues, such as the structural racism of society.

“It’s no use not using Black Friday and not having black leaders or products for the black public”, says the researcher.

Suzane recalls that there are uses of the words “black” and “negro” that are political and show the power of the community, such as the Black Money movement, created by Nina Silva, and Feira Preta, founded by Adriana Barbosa.

President of PretaHub, Adriana also prefers to look at priorities. “There is no consensus on the term Black Friday. These are discussions without theoretical foundation, without study and, at times, companies use the racial issue and relativize it without delving into what it means, or they take ownership of it and bring controversy together. Here, we look for other ways of talking about the racial issue and bring the power of black entrepreneurship.”