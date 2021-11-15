Black Friday: physical and online stores will offer up to 80% off

One of the most anticipated events at the end of the year, Black Friday takes place on the day November 26th with several opportunities for the consumer, who will be able to buy items with up to 80% off in physical and virtual stores.
As in other years, many establishments are working with extended offers, and it is now possible to purchase products such as smartphones, appliances, electronics, games, housewares, clothing and food for a cheaper price than usual.
MARKETPLACES
80%
AMERICAN
- THE American will offer discounts of up to 80% in its more than 45 product categories, such as electronics, computers, telephony, games, housewares, candy bars, food, beverages, toys, clothing and others. And many of the offers are already valid, whether in the app, on the website or in physical stores.
70%
FREE MARKET
- At the Free market, promotions have also started. Throughout the month of November, consumers will be able to take advantage of discounts of up to 70% on products sold through the marketplace.
- The company also offers the ‘Black Hour’ where, every day at 1 pm, the most sought after products will be made available on the platform with exclusive discounts.
60%
AMAZON
- At Amazon, ofands from the beginning of the month, consumers can enjoy a selection of thousands of new offers every day.
- Discounts will have limited time in several categories, plus coupons of the day with exclusive in-app deals. Customers who are Amazon Prime members have free shipping throughout Brazil on eligible products, with no minimum purchase value, as well as access to exclusive offers every day.
- “We will have discounts of up to 60% on eBooks; up to 50% in Books; up to 30% in Stationery, Garden and Pool, Tools and Construction, Electronics, Kitchen; up to 25% in Pet Shop, routine products, Heroes’ DVD and Blu-ray, Rock CD and Vinyl, Pop and Brazilian Music, Beauty, Food and Beverage; up to 20% in the Baby Store, DVD and Blu-ray for Romance, Home, Beer, Wine and Spirits and Computers; and up to 15% in Toys”, says Marcelo Giugliano, Retail Leader at Amazon Brazil.
SHOPPINGS
80%
SHOPPING PRAIA DA COSTA
- At the Shopping Praia da Costa, more than 100 stores will have several products on sale during Praia’s Black Friday, which takes place from November 26th to 28th. Consumers will be able to find discounts of up to 80% in stores.
- According to the mall’s marketing coordinator, Gabriela Passoni, a 30% increase in flow is expected during the Black Friday promotion days.
70%
SHOPPING VICTORY
- At the Shopping Vitória, Black Friday 2021 offers run from November 25th to 28th, with discounts of up to 70%.
- Promotions are in the most diverse segments, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, technology, home, among others.
- On the 26th, the shopping center will open at 9 am, an hour earlier.
- The Criamigos store will promote the plush toys, Esquenta Urso Friday, with 30% discounts. You can purchase plush toys, clothes, holiday collection and much more for a reduced price. The promotion starts on November 20th and runs until the 28th or until stocks last.
70%
BOULEVARD SHOPPING VILA VELHA
- At the Boulevard Shopping Vila Velha discounts reach 70%. It will be possible to purchase clothes, shoes, accessories, perfumery items, electronics, toys, among other items for a cheaper price.
- During the 26th and 28th of November, the stores will be open with extended hours.
50%
SHOPPING MASTER ÁLVARO
- At the Shopping Mestre Álvaro offers will also be expanded until the 28th. Many retailers have already anticipated and launched promotions before the official date of Black Friday.
- The discounts reach 50% and, for those who want to shop more calmly, during the 26th and 28th of November, the stores will be open for extended hours.
STREET STORES
At the Glory Fashion Polo, in Vila Velha, discounts of up to 70% are expected on products such as household appliances, furniture, mattresses and clothing.
Those who are thinking about renovating their home and taking advantage of Black Friday to purchase products and coverings will also find offers. At compose, for example, the promotion starts this Friday (12), and runs until November 30th. Altogether there are 20 products with discounts that can reach 30%.
The compounding pharmacy Globe Formula will give 20% off selected beauty products. The promotions are valid for the Jardim Camburi and Praia do Suá units, in Vitória, and in Cobilândia, in Vila Velha, and run until November 30th. In addition, for purchases over R$ 400, made through digital channels, shipping will be free.
already the Natuzzi Vitoria, an Italian furniture brand, launched with the “Italian Black Days” campaign, with selected novelties with up to 50% off. The pieces selected for the promotion can be purchased until November 30th.
If you’ve noticed any incorrect information in our content, click the button and let us know so we can correct it as soon as possible.