Bolsonaro got it right with the membership cancellation PL

President Jair Bolsonaro told the Nolasco’s Blog who agreed “in common agreement” with Valdemar da Costa Neto the postponement of PL membership which was scheduled for the 22nd. After the statements by Jair Bolsonaro, in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, pointing out the difficulties in negotiating for membership of the Liberal Party, the legend released a statement.

Negotiations face difficulties in some states, such as Pernambuco and Bahia. The president does not accept that the PL participates in coalitions of candidates from left-wing parties. Another problem is São Paulo.

Bolsonaro explained that he is “in a knot in São Paulo”. “I spoke with Tarcisio (Infrastructure Minister) and we started to study the feasibility of him being a candidate for governor in São Paulo. If that closes, we’ll solve 90% of what we haven’t got right in a few points in Brazil. If you close with Tarcisio, if Valdemar gives the green light, if Tarcisio is also in,” said the president of the Republic.

The Blog also spoke with Tarcísio de Freitas, who said the decision is “at that stage of dating”, using an expression by Bolsonaro to say that the negotiation is not closed. Strategy is political and administrative. Politics because Bolsonaro now has a name with the potential to compete for the most important state in the country against opponents. The president is an open disaffected by João Doria, governor of São Paulo. And administrative because Bolsonaro knows the weight the state has for the country’s economy.

The Blog spoke with the president and with Tarcísio de Freitas during a dinner in Dubai, at a famous Brazilian steakhouse, offered by the Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais. Jair Bolsonaro was accompanied by Ministers and had a long conversation with the Governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (New Party).





One of the subjects between them was the reduction of bureaucracy. Both Bolsonaro and Zema have projects to reduce the number of norms and ordinances, and they used the expression that the important thing is not to disturb the business community. The Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais brought one of the largest delegations of businessmen to events in the United Arab Emirates.