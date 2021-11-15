Bolsonaro lies to investors in Dubai and says the Amazon “doesn’t catch fire”

President Jair Bolsonaro is in Dubai and participates in an event with potential investors (Photo: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Jair Bolsonaro lied to investors when talking about the Amazon

According to the president, the forest, being humid, does not catch fire

The statement is a lie and, in August alone, the Amazon rainforest had 28,000 fires

O president Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) was at an event with investors this Monday morning (15), in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. When talking about the Amazon, Bolsonaro lied and said that the forest, “because it is humid, does not catch fire”.

“We want you to get to know Brazil for a fact. A trip and a tour through the Amazon is something fantastic, even for you to see that our Amazon, being a humid forest, does not catch fire. May you really see what she has. For sure, an unforgettable trip”, he declared during the opening of the “Invest in Brasil Forum”.

This isn’t the first time Bolsonaro has tried to say that the Amazon doesn’t catch fire “because it’s wet”. The president made a similar statement in 2020, when he addressed the UN. The speech, however, is false.

At g1, Antonio Oviedo, advisor to the Instituto Socio-Environmental (ISA), explained that deforestation has changed the characteristics of the Amazon forest. “Asserting that the forest is wet as a whole was true 60 or 70 years ago; today, with 20% deforested, this is no longer a fact”, he declared. The Amazon is still humid in certain regions, further away from the roads, but deforestation can also affect these areas, according to Oviedo.

In July, the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) registered 5 thousand fires, while in August there were 28 thousand.

Jair Bolsonaro stated that the “attacks that Brazil suffers when it comes to the Amazon are not fair”. “In addition to tourism, discovering what would be a paradise here on Earth. The Amazon is a heritage, the Amazon is Brazilian. And you will prove it there and will really bring an image that matches reality. The attacks that Brazil suffers when it comes to the Amazon are not fair. There, more than 90% of that area is preserved, it is exactly the same as when it was discovered in 1500. The Amazon is fantastic”, he said.