Bolsonaro says Enem issues ‘now begin to look like the government’ | Policy

The president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, stated this Monday (15) in Dubai that now the questions of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) “are beginning to have the face of the government”.

“What I also consider a lot: the questions of the Enem test are now starting to take on the face of the government”, he said.

“No one needs to be worried, those absurd questions from the past that fell into a writing topic that had nothing to do with anything. Really something geared towards learning”, he stated.

During the week, employees of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) claim that they suffered psychological pressure and veiled surveillance in the formulation of Enem 2021 to avoid choosing controversial issues that would eventually bother the Bolsonaro government.

Fantástico spoke with part of the 37 civil servants who handed in their positions this week. They detail attempts to interfere in the content of evidence, intimidation situations and accuse the president of the body of lack of preparation.

The president spoke to the press at the exit of Expo 2020, in Dubai. This is the third day of the official Middle East trip.

“I talked very quickly with Milton [Ribeiro, ministro da Educação], it would be good for you to talk to them, which led to those layoffs. I don’t want to go into details, but what was spent with few people there is absurd. Nonsense, okay. Inadmissible what happened. So Milton is a serious, responsible person, he’s in the field, he sent me a message just now, he says that the Enem race will run in absolute tranquility”, said the president.

The civil servants’ complaints were reported to deputies of the Parliamentary Education Front, which intends to put to a vote next week in the Chamber’s Education Committee a request for a public hearing to detail the facts.

After the collective request for removal from office, the president of Inep, Danilo Dupas, was summoned to the Chamber’s education committee to give explanations, but said he would like to deal with the issue internally.

The Enem test is next Sunday (21) and is elaborated every year with 180 questions. All questions are taken from the Banco Nacional de Items, formed by thousands of questions written by professors chosen by public notice. Inep’s technical team chooses the 180 questions with the appropriate level of difficulty for each annual edition of the exam.