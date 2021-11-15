Bolsonaro says he hopes to ‘marry or break engagement’ with PL in ‘very few weeks’

BRASILIA – Amid differences with the PL, which caused the postponement of its affiliation ceremony, President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday that he hopes to “marry or break off the engagement” with the party in “a very few weeks”.

From the crisis and the exit of the PSL to the alliance with Centrão: remember Bolsonaro’s coming and going in his search for a match

– I expect in a very few weeks, two, three at the most, to marry or break off the engagement. But I think there’s everything for us to get married and be happy — said Bolsonaro, at the end of Expo 2020, in Dubai, according to the G1.

On Sunday, PL president Valdemar Costa Neto announced the postponement of Bolsonaro’s affiliation ceremony to the legend, which was scheduled for the 22nd. According to Costa Neto, the decision was taken “by mutual agreement” with Bolsonaro “after a intense exchange of messages at dawn”.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Bolsonaro, accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, arrives in Dubai for an official visit to the Middle East Photo: Anderson Riedel/PR President Jair Bolsonaro is received by the emir of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bilateral meeting with the Arab leader Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro arrived in Dubai this Saturday for a one-week official visit to the Middle East Photo: Alan Santos/PR The trip also includes visits to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain (the capital, Manama) and Qatar (the capital, Doha) Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro gives a press interview after visiting Expo 2020, a universal fair, one of the biggest events held in the world since the Covid pandemic -19 Photo: Alan Santos/PR The Brazilian ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, welcomed the Brazilian president on his arrival in the country. Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro receives greetings from minister Omar bin Sultan Al Olama Photo: Alan Santos/PR

The postponement of the ceremony was announced hours after Bolsonaro said he still has “a lot to talk about” with Valdemar and that the “marriage” with the PL could “be delayed a little”.

Read too:At an event in Lisbon, Lira cites high political cost and returns to defending semi-presidentialism

Bolsonaro and Costa Neto met at the Planalto Palace on Wednesday. After the meeting, the president of the party said that the affiliation was defined and that a ceremony would be held on November 22, in Brasília. This information, however, was not confirmed by Planalto.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro cited that he needed to discuss with the party “conservative agendas” and foreign policy, in addition to the platform in São Paulo.