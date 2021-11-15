Bolsonaro tells investors in Dubai that Amazon ‘doesn’t catch fire’ and ‘attacks’ are ‘not fair’ | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro stated this Monday (15) during an event with investors in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, that “the attacks that Brazil suffers in relation to the Amazon are not fair.”

Bolsonaro invited Arab investors to get to know the forest – which, according to him, “because it’s a humid forest, it doesn’t catch fire.”

“We want you to truly get to know Brazil. A trip and a tour of the Amazon is something fantastic, even for you to see that our Amazon, being a humid forest, does not catch fire. May you really see the that she has. For sure, an unforgettable trip,” stated Bolsonaro during the opening of the Invest in Brasil Forum event, in Dubai.

“In addition to tourism, getting to know what would be a paradise here on Earth. The Amazon is a heritage, the Amazon is Brazilian. And you will prove it there and really bring an image that matches reality. The attacks that Brazil suffers when it comes to life talks about the Amazon are not fair. There, more than 90% of that area is preserved, it is exactly the same as when it was discovered in the year 1500. The Amazon is fantastic,” he declared.

The data gathered by official bodies contradict Bolsonaro’s speech. In August of this year, for example, the number of fires in the Amazon Forest surpassed the historical average for the period. In June, the National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) registered the highest number of outbreaks for the month in 14 years.

Between August 2019 and September 2020, the same Inpe, linked to the federal government, showed that more than a third of almost 150,000 fires in the Amazon during the period they took place on public lands without any destination.

Fires in the Amazon break record for the 3rd year in a row

Bolsonaro also stated that the Arab countries “are one of the preferred partners” for Brazil. The president said he has “open doors” for business in different areas, especially in agriculture.

On Saturday, the first day of the official trip to the Middle East, Bolsonaro complained that Brazil would have been “attacked” at COP 26, the UN Climate Conference, in Glasgow.

Bolsonaro did not attend the COP, but government officials represented the country. Bolsonaro’s administration has been criticized by the international community since 2019, when the government began, due to the president’s attitude towards the environment.

‘Successful’ efforts, says França

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, addressed the government’s environmental policy – ​​the target of criticism from environmentalists, politicians and celebrities in Brazil and abroad. For the chancellor, the government’s efforts against environmental crimes, with the use of the Armed Forces, are “successful”.

“Since 2019, the government of Brazil, with the support of the Armed Forces and public security, has increased policies against environmental crimes. The challenges of caring for the environment in a continental country are immense, but the Brazilian government has made successful efforts in this regard,” he said.

In 2020, Bolsonaro recreated the National Legal Amazon Council, headed by Vice President Hamilton Mourão. The president authorized three operations for the Armed Forces to combat environmental crimes, however, deforestation records remained high in the Amazon.

France also cited in the speech Brazil’s goals for reducing emissions and deforestation, announced during the UN climate conference, COP26, which has just ended in Glasgow.

The Brazilian government is on an offensive to try to sell the image of a country that protects its forests. This took place at COP26 and continues in Dubai. At Expo 2020, for example, the Brazilian pavilion is in the sustainability district of the universal exhibition.

Minister says he is satisfied with the outcome of COP26, but that ‘you can always be more ambitious’

Jair Bolsonaro participated this Monday in an investment forum in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, as part of the official trip to countries in the Middle East. A delegation of ministers accompanied the president to the event.

Bolsonaro is on the third day of his agenda in the United Arab Emirates, the first destination on a trip to three countries in the Persian Gulf. The president will go on Tuesday (16) to Bahrain and on Wednesday (17) to Qatar with the objective of presenting business opportunities in areas such as infrastructure, agriculture and defense.

The “Invest in Brazil Forum” is organized by the Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex-Brasil), a federal government agency.

During the opening of the event, the president also advertised the KC-390 freighter manufactured by Embraer. The aircraft is a reason for friction between the manufacturer and the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), which announced a reduction in the purchase of aircraft units – from 28 to 15.