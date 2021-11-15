“Bolsonaro wanted to do with PL and Valdemar what he did with PSL and Bivar”

× Personal archive

the federal deputy Julian Lemos (photo), from the PSL of Paraíba, who campaigned alongside Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, he went to Twitter to publish a series of comments about the swearing of Valdemar Costa Neto to the President of the Republic, as we have reported.

“Jair Bolsonaro wanted to do with PL and Valdemar da Costa Neto what he did with PSL and Luciano Bivar. Jair Bolsonaro has no respect or consideration for anyone. Some just want respect. However, he doesn’t know what that is. The only person who knows is who lived up close.”

“Jair Bolsonaro brings with him chaos and discord. Wherever he goes, he leaves scorched earth: Patriota, PSL, PTB (without even entering). And he tricked Valdemar who, amazingly, believed him. Jair Bolsonaro doesn’t know what cordiality is, let alone words and gratitude, I know what I’m saying.”

“I would like 10 minutes in front of Jair Bolsonaro to tell him some truths that only we know, to tell him how speechless, deceitful and perverse he is; how much he deceived the Brazilian people. In the face of everything I’ve seen, I have no other name than to call him a liar.”

“Put one thing on your mind: send TNC who can. PL doesn’t need Jair Bolsonaro for nothing, zero! But Jair Bolsonaro really needs PL and PP. It’s in the hands of the guys. Now, look, what is the morale of a President of the Republic who receives a moral punch like that?”

