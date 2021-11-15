Bolsonaro’s sons and friends join the Brazilian delegation in Dubai – Politics

Hlio ‘Nego’, Magno Malta and Bolsonaro on arrival in Dubai (photo: Reproduction Twitter/Helio Lopes)

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) is in Dubai, in the Arab Emirates, supported by federal deputies, ministers and even the councilor of Belo Horizonte, Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB). The group is in the Middle East to participate in fairs and debates. Nearby, in Abu Dhabi, a group led by the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), is seeking partnerships.

In Bolsonaro and Nikolas’ group are names such as federal deputies Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) and Hlio Lopes (PSL-RJ) and senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriotas-RJ).

On the Esplanada dos Ministrios, figures such as Paulo Guedes, head of the Economy portfolio, and Mrio Frias, of the Special Secretariat for Culture, will be present.

Also part of the presidential delegation are the ministers of the Institutional Security Cabinet, Augusto Heleno; of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Frana; of Tourism, Gilson Machado; of Defense, Walter Braga Netto; and that of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque. Even former senator Magno Malta, who declined to be Bolsonaro’s runner-up in the 2018 presidential race and lost prestige in Brasilia, was present.

Alongside the efforts on Arab soil, the president of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), continues in Europe after his mission in Scottish territory: he is in Portugal.

The intricacies of Zema’s agenda in the Emirates



This Sunday (11/14), Zema’s team spoke with local businessmen about the possibility of investing in food production. Technological exchange I also want.

Zema met with members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry. They met at the headquarters of Al Dahra, an Emirati company that plans financial investments in Latin America and works with products such as rice, vegetables, flour and fruits. Discussions about partnerships in areas such as technology and innovation are in the crosshairs. At the moment, however, relations between the state and the Arab Emirates are supported, above all, by meat, sugar and coffee.



Zema delivered a portfolio detailing the potentials of Minas Gerais to the members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, made up of entrepreneurs from various sectors.

“Minas is the second largest state in Brazil in number of inhabitants and has the second largest economy. We are a territorially large state, with enormous potential even in the agricultural part, being the largest dairy producer in Brazil, the largest producer of coffee, as well as great fruit producer,” the governor told the hosts.

Actions to reduce bureaucracy in business activities and programs to qualify the workforce are the trump cards to attract Arab money to Minas. The existence of universities specialized in agricultural topics is also seen as a differential.

“We know that labor is always an issue to be debated, but in Minas we have qualified professionals to work in the food sector as well,” guaranteed Roscoe, from Fiemg.

Al Dahra plans to visit Brazil to assess the possibilities of entering the national market and making progress in negotiations. “Our focus is on food safety and bringing food to this region,” summarized Gianluca Fabbri, the company’s chief financial officer.

In the team headed by Zema in Asia, there are representatives from the state secretariat and from the Minas Integrated Development Institute (Indi). Matheus Simes, from the General Secretariat, and Fernando Passalio, from the Economic Development folder, participate in the conversations.

In Dubai, Nikolas wants to ‘sell’ the Cruise



Amidst discussions on industrial issues and photos with figures such as Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), who swell Bolsonaro’s delegation in Dubai, Nikolas Ferreiras found time to try to “convince” a local “buy” Cruzeiro, the club of his heart, suffering from serious financial problems.

“Do you want to buy the Cruzeiro?”, asked the councilor, in a relaxed video posted on the networks. “Yes,” replies the man, dressed in typical Arab attire. The game has a reason: Raposa works to adhere to the Football Annima Society (SAF) model, which allows the raising of foreign funds for investments and debt settlement.