Boltz and Stewie2K Trade Barbs in Confrontation for Mythic Masters | DRAFT5

THE iBUYPOWER Mythic Masters Winter 2021 has moved the North American scene of Counter-Strike with some of the top names in the region searching for the title of the $50,000 competition.
The entertainment provided by the irreverent dispute, however, extended beyond the server, with Ricardo “Boltz” Prass, of the MIBR, and Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip, who defended the tag of kings of Content in the championship, exchanging barbs after the clash between the teams.
Also during the meeting between North Americans and Brazilians, the squad led by Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo won a clutch round of Verdadeiro. Stewie, in turn, wasted no time in the chat: “Fallen > Boltz, on any day.“
Stewie again teased in another clutch where William “RUSH” Wierzba came out against Boltz, stating: “Boltz never wins that“, he said. Afterwards, Stewie still spoke: “I knew we had a chance at Inferno, they need to play PUG maps to beat us.“
Boltz wasted no time and, upon seeing the game demo, saw Stewie’s move and fired: “It’s very VALUABLE“, still in a good mood. The Brazilian still scored: “Stewie is loose“, finished.
Regardless of the barbs, in the reunion between the players, it was the MIBR de Boltz, who will return to action this Sunday (14) in front of the strong Extra Salt per place in the final of the competition.