Botafogo x Operário: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series b

A game that involves emotion at both ends of the Serie B table. With different goals, Botafogo and Operário face each other this Monday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Nilton Santos, for the 36th round. While the home team counts the days to leave second, the Paraná side has the objective of holding onto the same division.

+ Click here and follow the match in REAL TIME from 15h

Botafogo is the leader of the championship, with 63 points. The victory this afternoon guarantees the team from Rio de Janeiro back to the elite of Brazilian football. Even a tie will do, depending on other results of the round. So much so that the atmosphere is one of party and crowded stands, as more than 20 thousand tickets were sold for the match.

+ See detailed table of Series B

Streaming: at Premiere, with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by Pedrinho and PVC.

Real time: ge follows the game play by move and with exclusive videos.

Botafogo – technician: Enderson Moreira

The big news is Chay’s return. Recovered from injury, the shirt 14 was again listed and should paint in the starting lineup. The other news are left-back Hugo and captain Joel Carli, who was suspended in the last round.

likely lineup: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu and Hugo; Oyama, Pedro Castro and Chay; Marco Antônio, Diego Gonçalves (Warley) and Navarro.

+ More news from Botafogo

3 out of 5 Probable Botafogo against the Worker — Photo: ge Probable Botafogo against the Worker — Photo: ge

Hanging: Diego Loureiro, Carlinhos, Diego Gonçalves, Marco Antônio, Pedro Castro, Romildo and Ronald.

Worker – technician Ricardo Catalá

Despite not being mathematically guaranteed in Serie B, Operário-PR reached the magic number of 45 points and has less than a 1% chance of falling, according to Tristão Garcia, from Infobola website. The team counts on the return of Leandro Vilela, who was suspended in the last match.

Probable lineup: Thiago Braga; Lucas Mendes, Fábio Alemão, Odivan and Fabiano; Leandro Vilela, Rafael Chorão and Marcelo; Thomaz, Paulo Sérgio and Felipe Garcia

+ More news from the Worker

4 out of 5 Probable Operário-PR x Botafogo — Photo: Arte/ge Probable Operário-PR x Botafogo — Photo: Arte/ge

Embezzlement: Tomas Bastos, Leandrinho and Jean Carlo (surgeries), Rafael, Djalma Silva and Pedro Ken (medical department) and Reniê (virus).

Hanging: Rafael Chorão, Simão, Rafael Oller, Paulo Sérgio, Thomaz, Thiago Braga, Silva, Vilela and Reniê.

5 out of 5 — Photo: Infographics — Photo: Infographics