Brass Against frontman pees on fan on stage and band speaks up: ‘We didn’t expect it’ | Song

Sophia Urista, lead singer of the group Brass Against, surprised not only fans but also her bandmates by urinating on a fan on stage during her performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival in Daytona, Florida.

The group, which features a repertoire inspired by hits from bands such as Rage Against the Machine, Soundgarden, Black Sabbath, among others, was surprised to see the vocalist lower her pants during the show and pee in the face of one of the audience members.

On social media, the band commented: “We had a lot of fun last night. Sophia got carried away. It’s not something we expected and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. night, Daytona.”

A fan of the group who was in the audience for the show, which took place on Thursday (11), posted the video of the moment on YouTube and explained that “all the time, Sophia was saying how much she needed to pee. someone wanted her to urinate in her mouth, and some people, including me, laughed and applauded moderately.”

The fan also mentioned that everyone thought it was a joke. “But as you can see, she wasn’t kidding.”