Brazil has 61 deaths from Covid-19 and 4,129 new cases in 24 hours – News

Brazil registered, this Sunday (14), 61 deaths by Covid-19 and 4,129 new diagnosed cases, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

With today’s balance, the country accounts for 611,283 deaths and 21,957,967 people who have been diagnosed with the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 21.1 million people have already recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

According to Conass, the coronavirus lethality rate in Brazil is 2.8% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants reaches 290.9. The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 204, and the moving average of new cases is 11,075.

O R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 157 million people have received the first dose of an anti-Covid vaccine in the country, which corresponds to 74% of the population, while more than 124.9 million have already received the second dose or a single dose vaccine and are fully immunized.

Vaccinometer R7