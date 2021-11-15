Brazil has 63 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours; moving average back to stability | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (14) 63 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 611,318 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 262. Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -11% and points stability.

The numbers are in a new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

In the balance of Saturday (13), the moving average of deaths was also at 262, but the variation was of -16% and therefore pointed fall.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (8): 235

Tuesday (9): 243

Wednesday (10): 254

Thursday (11): 230

Friday (12): 260

Saturday (13): 262

Sunday (14): 262

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

nine states did not register deaths in 24 hours: AC, AM, AP, CE, GO, MS, PR, RR and SE. The Federal District and Tocantins did not update the numbers of cases and deaths this Sunday.

Animation shows cities without deaths by Covid throughout the pandemic

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,955,471 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 4,180 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 11,092 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of 0% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates stability in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 611,318

611,318 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 63

63 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 262 (variation in 14 days: -11%)

262 (variation in 14 days: -11%) Total confirmed cases: 21,955,471

21,955,471 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 4,180

4,180 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 11,092 (14-day variation: 0%)

On the rise (7 states): SC, PA, RO, RR, BA, CE and PI

SC, PA, RO, RR, BA, CE and PI In stability (11 states): RS, ES, MG, SP, GO, MT, AM, AP, AL, MA and RN

RS, ES, MG, SP, GO, MT, AM, AP, AL, MA and RN Falling (7 states): PR, RJ, MS, AC, PB, PE and SE

PR, RJ, MS, AC, PB, PE and SE Not disclosed (1 state and the Federal District): TO and DF

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Nearly 59% of the Brazilian population is fully immunized when taking the second dose or the single dose of immunizing agents against Covid. There are 125,380,340 doses applied, a number that represents 58.78% of Brazilians. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles and were released at 20:00 this Sunday (14).

They took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and 156,918,899 people are partially immunized, representing 73.56% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 11,948,110 people, or 5.6% of the population.

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 294,247,349 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -11%

MG: -3%

RJ: -40%

SP: +12%

DF: Did not update data this Sunday (14)

GO: -11%

MS: -29%

MT: 0%

AC: -100%

AM: -14%

AP: 0%

PA: +215%

RO: +25%

RR: +100%

TO: Did not update data this Sunday (14)

AL: 0%

BA: +17%

EC: +44%

MA: -15%

PB: -28%

PE: -39%

PI: +69%

RN: +10%

SE: -50%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

