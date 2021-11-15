Brazil is growing ‘above the world average’, says Guedes to businessmen in Dubai; projections do not prove speech | Economy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Monday (15) at an event with investors and businessmen in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, that Brazil is “growing above the world average” – and credited the supposed result to president Jair Bolsonaro .

The investment forum in Dubai is part of the schedule of Bolsonaro’s official trip to the Middle East, which started on Saturday (13th). By the end of the week, the president will also visit Bahrain and Qatar. According to the government, the delegation seeks to attract international investment to Brazil.

“Brazil was one of the economies that fell the least, came back faster, created more jobs and we are also growing above the world average. This, thanks to our president’s guidance not to leave any Brazilians behind during the pandemic,” he declared Guedes at the opening of the Invest in Brasil Forum event.

Projections made by economists inside and outside Brazil, however, do not confirm the minister’s statement.

The country should close 2021 with growth between 4.5% and 5%, depending on the estimate considered. The expectation of world average growth fluctuates at a higher level, from 5.5% to 6%.

In September, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) highlighted the “very uneven” recovery from the Covid-19 crisis among countries and reported an estimate that the world economy will grow 5.7% in 2021 and 4.5 % in 2022.

For the two years, the OECD estimate is that Brazil will remain below the average, growing 5.2% this year and 2.3% the next. See the chart below:

In October, it was the turn of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revise its growth projections for countries until the end of 2022. According to the IMF, the global economy should register a 5.9% increase in 2021 and 4, 9% in 2022. The numbers, again, are higher than the growth projected by the institution for Brazil: 5.2% and 1.5%, respectively.

The growth projected by the IMF for the Brazilian economy in 2022 places the country still in last place among the G20 nations. The group brings together the 19 richest countries in the world and the European Union.

According to the survey carried out by the BBC, based on the projections of the international fund, Brazil should be even lower than expected for other emerging countries, such as Russia (2.9%), Argentina (2.5%) and South Africa (2 ,two%). See in the image:

In his speech, Guedes even stated that the Brazilian economy “is growing 5.5% this year”, without informing the origin of the estimate.

“The economy is growing 5.5% this year and we have already contracted, for the next few years, more than US$ 100 billion in contracts signed in railways, natural gas, oil, electricity, railways, ports,” said the minister of Economy.

The Focus bulletin, which gathers financial market estimates, currently predicts that Brazil will end the year with growth of 4.93% – the figure has been falling, week after week, as expectations are revised.

The Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Economy estimated, in a bulletin released in September, that the Brazilian GDP will grow 5.3% in the year, a percentage lower than the 5.5% mentioned by Guedes.

The SPE, however, forecasts an official inflation of 7.9% in the period, well below the 9.33% forecast in last week’s Focus bulletin.

‘Investment paradise’

Also at the event in Dubai, Guedes stated that he “waits with open arms” for the emirates’ resources and that Brazil is becoming a paradise for investment.

“The economy was a paradise for rentiers and a hell for entrepreneurs. Now Brazil is becoming a paradise for entrepreneurs, lower interest rates, faster growing economy,” he said.

The statement, once again, clashes with the current scenario. The basic interest rate, the Selic, opened 2021 at 2% per year, but in October it had the sixth consecutive high.