Brazil registers 61 covid deaths in 24 hours







Tomb of a Covid-19 victim in a cemetery in Manaus (AM) 05/20/2021

The Ministry of Health reported this Sunday (14) 4,129 new cases of covid-19 and 61 new deaths from the disease.

Data show that the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country reached 611,283. The total number of confirmed infections rose to 21,957,967, informed the folder.

In absolute terms, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from the disease, only behind the United States, and the third in case count, below the USA and India.

The Ministry of Health also informed that 195,342 Covid-19 patients are being monitored in the country.

Press Consortium Data

According to data from the consortium of press vehicles, in the last 24 hours, Brazil had 63 new deaths from covid-19 and reached a total of 611,318 victims of the disease this Sunday. The moving average of deaths, which aims to eliminate distortions between weekdays and weekends, completed two weeks below 300 and remains at 262, the same value as the day before.

The country recorded yet another 4,180 cases of covid-19, raising to 21,955,471 the number of positive diagnoses of the disease. The moving average of new infections is 11,092, about the same level as two weeks ago.

Daily data on the pandemic in Brazil come from a consortium of press vehicles formed by Estadão, g1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health secretariats, in a balance sheet released at 8pm. According to government figures, 21.15 million people are recovered from covid-19.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8th of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

*With information from Estadão Content