Brazilian ADR index operates between gains and losses on Monday; Embraer shares rise more than 5% in New York

SAO PAULO – On a day when the Brazilian stock exchange closed due to the Proclamation of the Republic holiday, the main index of ADRs (stocks of companies from outside the United States traded in New York) in Brazil, the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR, opened in slight fall this Monday (15) and operates between gains and losses.

At around 12:00 (GMT), the Dow Jones Brazil Titans 20 ADR operated close to stability, up 0.03%, at 16,754 points, while the EWZ, the main Brazilian ETF traded on the American market, which replicates the index MSCI Brazil, rose 0.26%, to US$ 30.92.

Among the day’s highlights, Embraer announced the sale of three new E175 jets to Nigeria’s Overland Airways, in the amount of US$299.4 million, with purchase rights for another three aircraft of the same model.

According to the company, these aircraft will increase domestic flights and allow expanding its regional routes. The news was well received by investors, with an increase of more than 4.5% of Embraer shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Azul and Gol’s ADRs also rose on Monday, up 2.9% and 1.6%, respectively, taking a ride on the positive performance of the sector abroad, with an eye on the post-Covid economic recovery.

Pão de Açúcar shares also had a high, with a valuation of around 3%.

American indices

In the United States, the indices show high at the start of business this Monday. The Dow Jones rose 0.24%, the S&P 500 rose 0.22%, while the Nasdaq rose 0.25% at around 11:50 am (Eastern time).

Stocks rally this morning after a negative week after the October US consumer price index took its biggest annual increase in more than three decades.

Markets digested a slew of economic news last week, which showed that inflation had been rising more than expected and workers continued to leave their jobs in search of better opportunities.

This week, investors are awaiting retail sales data on Tuesday (16) and housing numbers on Wednesday (17), with new construction and building permits. This will also be a busy week for the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, with several officials scheduled to speak over the next few days.

Also among American indicators, the Empire State industrial activity index, which measures manufacturing conditions in the state of New York (USA), rose from 19.8 in October to 30.9 in November, according to a survey released this morning.

The result surpassed the forecast of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted an increase in the indicator to 22.0 this month.

Asia and Europe

In Asia, stocks closed mostly higher, with the exception of Shanghai, which closed slightly lower by 0.16%, despite better-than-expected economic data.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.56%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index rose 0.25%.

Data released Monday showed that retail sales in China rose 4.9% in October on a year-on-year basis, above the 3.5% gain forecast by economists surveyed by Reuters. Industrial production for the month also grew 3.5% compared to a year earlier, beating analysts’ expectations for a 3% increase.

In Japan, the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) retreated 3% in the third quarter of this year, in the annualized comparison, according to the preliminary reading published this Sunday evening (14) by the country’s Bureau of Statistics. Compared to the second quarter of 2020, in turn, there was a 0.8% reduction in Japanese GDP.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which brings together the shares of 600 companies from all major sectors in 17 European countries, operates at a slight increase of 0.16%.

