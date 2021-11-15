Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants indicates resumption by December 2021

With the suspension of the restriction on the public limit and the proximity of the end-of-year festivities, the bars and restaurants sector is optimistic about the possible increase in sales. According to the Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel), 79% of members believe that sales will increase by the end of 2021.

In the state of Rio de Janeiro, the number of new hires in September, the most updated data, according to SindRio, showed a positive variation of 1,823 new hires. In the last 12 months, there are already 10,778 formal jobs.

Although still far from replacing the jobs lost in the sector during the pandemic, the sector was the main activity generating formal jobs in the state (+4,871) and the second main activity in the capital (+2,765).

Among the Brazilian capitals, Rio de Janeiro (4,352) leads with the balance of job openings in the Bar and Restaurant sector in the last 12 months, followed by São Paulo (3,551), Fortaleza (2,298) and Curitiba (1,844).

However, according to Abrasel, almost a third (32%) of the entrepreneurs are still working on the loss. Most of these (60%) still could not readjust the price of the menu to get out of the red. One of the factors that has hampered this resumption, according to the association, is the high price of food and beverages, which in the last 12 months reached 14.6%.

“No businessman works at loss by choice. If we haven’t increased menu prices yet, it’s because of fear of alienating customers at this time of resumption. But 75% of establishments say they will no longer be able to handle this transfer if costs continue to increase”, says the CEO of Abrasel, Paulo Solmucci.

Even amidst the economic crisis triggered by the pandemic, which caused the closure of around 300,000 establishments throughout Brazil, some entrepreneurs are still trying to reopen their doors. This is the case of the centenary Bar Luiz, which in January of next year turns 135 years old. The historic bar in Rio, located in the central region of the city, was one of the 3,000 establishments that did not withstand the crisis.

The challenge of restructuring the most famous bar in the wonderful city, opened in 1887, is in the hands of cultural producer Eduardo Maruche. The request for help to rebuild the establishment was made by the owner of Bar Luiz, Rosana Santos.

“It’s a huge challenge, as gastronomy and culture were slowing down long before the pandemic. The pandemic picture has increased, but I think we are already starting to see an improvement. No longer having Bar Luiz open would be unthinkable for us”, says the cultural producer.

For the task of restructuring Bar Luiz to be successful, a crowdfunding campaign will be launched next week through the bar’s official website on the internet (www.barluiz.com.br) and on social networks. The organizers hope to reopen the establishment as soon as possible and count on the help not only of the locals, but of all lovers of good food.

Rio was one of the states most impacted by the closure of bars and restaurants in the pandemic.

According to Abrasel, during the pandemic between 30 to 35% of bars and restaurants closed their doors in the state, a rate higher than the national scenario. With the end of most restrictions and, consequently, the resumption of activities and of the public, 50% of the dismissed workers have already been rehired. According to the association of bars and restaurants, of the total dismissed in RJ, only 15% of employees will not return to work.