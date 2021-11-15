Brazilian engineer who received trophy from Hamilton tells how he helped in winning strategy | formula 1

Leo doesn’t usually watch the races on TV. As soon as the São Paulo Formula 1 GP ended, he turned off the radio and went to meet two college friends who were in Interlagos. As both sported the VIP credential, Léo wanted to see Lewis Hamilton’s awards alongside them. On the way, however, he was stopped by Toto Wolff, Mercedes team boss, who warned him: you will represent the team on the podium today.

– Right away I thought: “It’s not serious, right?”. Because it’s a very unique thing. There are a lot of engineers here and most of them will never get that opportunity. Most engineers and mechanics have never won a race – he told the ge, right after receiving the race-winning team trophy, as well as a champagne shower from Hamilton while still on the podium at Interlagos.

1 of 4 Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas carry Leonardo Silva, Mercedes’ Brazilian engineer, onto the podium at the São Paulo F1 GP — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas carry Leonardo Silva, Brazilian engineer for Mercedes, on the podium of the São Paulo F1 GP — Photo: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Leonardo Donizete da Silva, 30, is a strategist engineer at Mercedes. Born in Patos de Minas, a city of 150 thousand inhabitants 400 kilometers from Belo Horizonte, he started working for the English team in January 2017 and is now in his fifth season in F1. A supporter of Atlético-MG, graduated in mechanical engineering from Unicamp, he was already a professor and worked in the financial market, in São Paulo, before moving to Brackley, another small town, this one located two hours from London. And it is to England that he returns this Sunday night. Are you going to sleep on the flight?

– I think I’ll sleep today because I slept very little yesterday. And if I sleep, I will dream very well – he said.

The race was spectacular, with Hamilton starting in tenth place and winning the race in a weekend in which he received two penalties that, together, caused the seven-time world champion to lose 25 places in two starts. To recover these positions on the track, the strategy team is essential, as Léo Silva explains.

– A role that I think we helped the driver in particular was to give a visual idea of ​​how close he has to be to the car in front, so that he knows it’s time to use everything he has to overtake the next corner. We do several analyzes for the pilot and each circuit has its own peculiarity. In Brazil, one of the points was this, not taking chances at the wrong time. And this is a job we do for him – details the miner.

The dream of working in Formula 1 started on an internship, while still at college in Campinas. The job interview to get into Mercedes came at the insistence. That student sent professional e-mails, talking about Formula 1, every week to the team. Until he got an interview, for a different area of ​​Mercedes. And the conversation was followed by the head of the team’s strategists. Five years later, the miner is there helping the team win races and lifting the winner’s trophy in Interlagos.

2 of 4 Engineer Léo Silva wearing the shirt commemorating his victory at Interlagos — Photo: Marcel Merguizo Engineer Léo Silva wearing the shirt commemorating his victory at Interlagos — Photo: Marcel Merguizo

– It’s indescribable. I can’t think of another time in my life that can match this one. I am so grateful that the team has allowed me this opportunity. Very happy that it was a historic race. Today’s race is probably the most memorable race of the season, in a season that is one of the most memorable in recent history. I hope that those who know who helped me get here feel represented up there, like all Brazilians, because there aren’t many here and I’m grateful to be one of them – celebrates Léo.

He is the only Brazilian from Mercedes on the track team. In the team factory, there is another one. Now, in addition to Mauro Borges and Matheus Birigui, his college friends who were in the paddock, the whole of Brazil knows that he is the strategic engineer who helped Hamilton reach the 101st victory of his F1 career.

– I’m not the decision maker, I coordinate the strategy group in some races and pass suggestions to the pitwall. My relationship with Hamilton is, over the weekend, to keep him abreast of what the plans are, what strategies we plan to execute in the race, what scenarios he needs to be prepared for. I’ll tell you everything he needs to know when the race starts – explains the engineer who considers this the most difficult season he’s ever participated.

3 of 4 Lewis Hamilton showers Brazilian engineer Leonardo Silva with champagne — Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes Lewis Hamilton showers Brazilian engineer Leonardo Silva with champagne — Photo: REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

With the win, Hamilton reduced Max Verstapen’s lead from 21 to 14 points. In the Constructors’ World Championship, Mercedes gained a breath in the lead by increasing the gap to the RBR from two to 11 points. In other words, Brazil will be imprinted on Mercedes’ trajectory.

– Lewis trusts us a lot and is very open. He’s very inquisitive, he wants to know everything, ask everything. If you’re not convinced, he’ll ask. That way he can be so good at what he does. He is very involved with the team. It’s a great inspiration to be able to work with him. This championship is an example of what goes until the last lap of Abu Dhabi. If you are unmotivated, just look to the side – said the Brazilian engineer.

This Sunday afternoon, at the Interlagos podium, Lewis looked to the side and saw Léo.