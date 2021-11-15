Brazilian Mercedes engineer accompanies Hamilton on the podium

Lewis Hamilton he may be british, but he had a Brazilian day in Interlagos. Running with the colors of Ayrton Senna in the helmet, the seven-times champion had a brilliant performance to win the São Paulo GP in Formula 1 after starting from tenth position. And to celebrate the victory, Mercedes also selected a Brazilian to represent the team on the podium: Leonardo Donisete da Silva.

Leonardo is a senior strategy engineer at Mercedes, having joined the German team in early 2017 as a strategy engineer, earning the promotion earlier this year.

Hamilton picked up a Brazilian flag after crossing the finish line, emulating Ayrton Senna’s victories in the 1980s and 1990s, and took the colors of Brazil with him to the podium, listening to the anthems wrapped around the flag.

But at the time of delivering the winning team trophy to Leonardo, Hamilton insisted on wrapping the flag around the Brazilian, who was thrilled and celebrated with Mercedes and the audience, who invaded the track to follow the podium ceremony.

The images of the podium celebration went viral on social media:

Leonardo had already drawn attention earlier this year when he was instrumental in defining the strategy that gave the victory to GP of Spain in Barcelona to Hamilton. On that occasion, the team risked bringing the seven-times champion back to the pits for a new tire change, allowing him to catch up with Verstappen and easily overtake him in the final laps.

