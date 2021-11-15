Brazilian reports ‘race for vaccine’ in Austria after government imposes lockdown on ‘non-immunized’ | Santos and Region

Born in Santos, Marcia Elisabeth Leite Teml is a retired São Paulo State Attorney and has lived in Vienna for over three years. She is married to an Austrian and says that the population was not taken by surprise with the new measure, as the government had been announcing the possibility of a new lockdown, due to the low rates of immunization and the increase in cases.

The confinement for unvaccinated was announced this Sunday (14) by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg, who considered the index “shamefully low”. Almost 65% of the population received the two doses of the vaccine in Austria, a percentage lower than the European average (67%) and far from countries like Spain (79%) and France (75%).

“There are a lot of people who are against the vaccine, who think it’s nonsense, that the coronavirus doesn’t exist. There are also deniers around here. I take an intensive German course every day and spend six hours at school, then at mine class of 12, six people had not been vaccinated. One of them, during the course, had coronavirus and had to be removed,” he explains.

She says that when they started to apply vaccine doses in the country, a rule called 3Gs was instituted, which only allowed entry into establishments of those who were immunized, or who had had a negative PCR test, or who had already if contaminated. As the number of people infected by the virus increased, the Austrian government decided to release entry only for those vaccinated and tested negative.

2 of 3 Marcia and Matthias Teml live in Vienna, Austria — Photo: Personal archive/Marcia Teml Marcia and Matthias Teml live in Vienna, Austria — Photo: Personal archive/Marcia Teml

With the new measure, two friends who are taking a course with her, who are also foreigners, decided to get vaccinated. This is because, to be able to attend closed environments, they will need to submit PCR tests, collected within 48 hours. In a week, they would need to do at least three tests.

“A Venezuelan and a Serb are going to get the vaccine because it is impossible to go to any establishment without being vaccinated. The other day, I went with the Venezuelan and she didn’t have the vaccination card and she didn’t have the updated PCR. We stayed outside. The security guard he came and said that if she wasn’t vaccinated, she should leave, as the outside area belongs to the restaurant, and that if the police went there, they would close the establishment down. Inspection is really effective,” says Marcia.

Despite the new measure, according to the Brazilian, there was no significant demonstration against the determination. “I don’t see social chaos. There are some demonstrations that are held there in the first district and that’s it,” he concludes.

People affected by the measure will not be able to leave their homes, except to shop, practice physical activities or receive medical care. The confinement will apply to all populations over 12 years old who have not been vaccinated (or who have recently become infected).

3 of 3 From left: Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer; Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg; and the country’s Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein during an announcement on November 14, 2021 that people not vaccinated against Covid will be placed in confinement as of November 15, 2021 — Photo: Georg Hochmuth/APA/AFP From left: Austria’s Interior Minister Karl Nehammer; Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg; and the country’s Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein during an announcement on November 14, 2021 that people not vaccinated against Covid will be placed in confinement as of November 15, 2021 — Photo: Georg Hochmuth/APA/AFP

The government will assess the results of the restrictions within ten days, said Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein, who urged those hesitant to accept the vaccine as soon as possible. Also on Friday, he had announced that he would enact mandatory vaccinations for health professionals.

For the measure to be applied across the country, the standard must be approved by Parliament and regional government authorities. The states of Upper Austria and Salzburg, which register the worst numbers of contagions, began applying confinements on Monday of last week.

This Saturday (13), Austria computed more than 13 thousand new cases of Covid-19, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in the country, which has just over 9.8 million inhabitants.

