Brazilian team ends preparation for derby against Argentina; see likely escalation | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team ended this Monday morning its preparation to face Argentina and may have up to three new features in the lineup for the classic.

Valid for the 14th round of the Qualifiers, the match takes place this Tuesday, at 20:30 (GMT), in the city of San Juan, in the interior of the neighboring country, and will be broadcast live by Globo, SporTV and ge.

The last training session before the game took place at CT do Palmeiras, in São Paulo, and was closed to journalists. CBF TV broadcast only the athletes’ warm-up, so it was not possible to identify a starting lineup.

The day before, the technician Tite tried three changes. he got it Gabriel Jesus of the main attack and opted for the entry of Matheus Cunha, changed Thiago Silva per Eder Militao and confirmed Fabinho instead of housemiro, which is suspended.

1 of 1 Matheus Cunha could start the national team against Argentina — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Matheus Cunha could start the national team against Argentina — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

The tested lineup that has chances to start the derby against Argentina is: Alisson, Danilo, Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Matheus Cunha and Neymar.

+ Selection wants to rescue Coutinho and has Renato Augusto and Raphael Veiga on the radar

+ Tite and assistant ask for cheaper tickets to games in Brazil

At a press conference, Tite declined to confirm the squad. However, it is rare for the coach to use a lineup different from the one rehearsed the day before.

This Monday’s activity was closely followed by former goalkeeper Marcos, five-time world champion with the Seleção and an idol of Palmeiras.