British anti-terrorist police arrest 3 men after deadly explosion

The British anti-terrorist police announced on Sunday night (14) that they had arrested three men as part of the investigation into the explosion of a vehicle in front of a women’s hospital in Liverpool (northern England), in which one person died.

Police alleged “that three men – aged 29, 26 and 21 – were detained in the Kensington area of ​​Liverpool and imprisoned under the anti-terror law” in a Twitter message.

The explosion, the circumstances of which are still unclear, took place in the morning.

The anti-terrorist police in north-west England, responsible for the investigation, specified that “the passenger of the car – a man – was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been formally identified”.

“The driver—also a man—was injured (…) and remains hospitalized in stable conditions.”

Local police explained that they received an alert around 11:00 am local time (8:00 am GMT) and that they intervened quickly.

“Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries, which fortunately do not put his life at risk,” police said in a statement.

The hit car was a taxi, which stopped at the hospital shortly before the explosion, police said, adding that investigations are continuing to find out what happened.

“We are keeping all options open on the cause of the explosion” and working closely with local police, counterterrorism police said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his support for “all those affected by the terrible incident in Liverpool”.

“I want to thank the emergency services for their speed of intervention and professionalism, and the police for their continued investigative work,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

The area was cordoned off by security services and traffic was stopped near the explosion site.

According to images published in local media, thick gray smoke was visible near the hospital.