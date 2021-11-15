Bruninho doesn’t want to go back to the Vila Belmiro bleachers: “Very big trauma”

Bruninho was the guest of the program “Mesa Redonda”, from Gazette TV, this Sunday. The 9-year-old boy lived a magical week after a scare in Vila Belmiro.

The boy asked for and received the shirt of Jailson, from Palmeiras, in the classic of the 7th. Some “fans” didn’t like it and the Military Police had to intervene to calm the tempers.

Bruninho went to social media and apologized. The video reverberated and reached Neymar and Pelé. The young man from Santos was called by Santos to watch the match against Red Bull Bragantino from the box and, this weekend, followed the training of the Brazilian team.



“The biggest emotion I had was meeting the players of the Brazilian team and my idol Neymar”, said Bruninho.

“This week was wonderful. We had support from the entire Santos mass. They embraced us in such a way that I have no explanation. Many messages of support, affection and respect. Vila Belmiro is our second home. We always go to Vila, we are partners and regular regulars. Not in a million years could I provide 1% of what he’s living today. In May or April, he said hi to Neymar on Instagram. And now CBF called saying Neymar wants to meet Bruno. I was amazed,” said Moisés Nascimento, Bruninho’s father.

Bruninho had happy moments, but he doesn’t want to go back to the stands at Vila Belmiro.

“I’d rather (watch from home than at the stadium). It was a very big trauma. I received the shirt and people started applauding him (Jailson) for his kind gesture. But some started cursing and spitting at us, cursing with profanity heavy,” reported the boy.

“When this fight generalized there, security guards came in and the military police came after us. It was a help for us. But that won’t change the love I have for Santos at all,” he added.



The offenders were not identified. And Bruninho receives offensive messages on social networks until today.

“I showed it now. There are people cursing so far. I have a lot of messages. We are taking the screenshots and then deleting and blocking,” stated Moisés.

Future in Santos

Bruninho was approved in a test and will play for Santos’ under-9 from January. The sieve took place before this sad episode in the derby against Palmeiras.

“I’m going to perform at Santos in January. I took the test and passed it”, celebrated Bruninho.

“I’m right-back and defender and I’m right-handed,” he concluded.

