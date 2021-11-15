Caixa to launch a financing program for the purchase of solar panels

The bank’s president said that the program will have the lowest credit rate, with interest of 1.17% per month

In December, Caixa should launch a program for the deployment of solar energy in Brazilian homes, the “Caixa Energia Renovável”.

The program will finance the purchase of solar panels with interest of 1.17% per month, as informed by the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, this Sunday (12). “It’s the lowest credit rate,” he said.

The financing can be contracted through the cell phone, through the Caixa Tem application, it will have a grace period of six months and a period of five years for payment.

Pedro Guimarães also spoke about another initiative focused on sustainability: Caixa Florestas. Through this program, the bank intends to invest R$ 150 million to sponsor the planting of 10 million trees in five years.

According to Guimarães, four projects were selected: there will be 4 million trees, 5 thousand springs, and 4 million people will benefit.

“When we maintain forests or springs, the population that lives in the surroundings [dessas áreas] benefits directly”, said the president of Caixa.

The executive also spoke about the opening of 268 Caixa branches in the interior of the Northeast and pointed out that the bank goes against the others, which are closing posts, because it opens branches in places of difficult access, where no institution can reach.

He also commented on Caixa’s growth in agribusiness, especially in the low-income segment, through Pronaf (National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture). “We are not going to focus on large companies, which do not need Caixa”, he concluded.