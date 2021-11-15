Caixa will finance purchase of solar panels for homes – Business

THE Box should launch a program next month. deployment of solar energy in Brazilian homes. Caixa Energia Renovável will finance the acquisition of solar panels with interest of 1.17% per month, said the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, to the program Brasil em Pauta this Sunday (12). “It is the lowest credit rate”, he pondered.

Financing can be contracted through the cell phone, through the Caixa Tem application. He will have a grace period of six months and five years for payment.

The president of Caixa also spoke of another initiative aimed at sustainability: Caixa Florestas. Through this program the bank intends to invest BRL 150 million to sponsor the planting of 10 million trees in five years.

According to Pedro Guimarães, four projects were selected. There will be 4 million trees, 5 thousand springs, and 4 million people will benefit. “When we maintain forests or springs, the population that lives in the surroundings [dessas áreas] benefits directly”, he pointed out.

The Caixa manager also commented on the opening of 268 Caixa branches in the interior of the Northeast. He pointed out that the bank goes against the grain of the others, which are closing service stations, because it opens branches in places of difficult access, where no institution can reach.

He also commented on Caixa’s growth in agribusiness, especially in the low-income segment, in this case the National Program for Strengthening Family Agriculture (Pronaf). “We are not going to focus on large companies, which do not need Caixa,” he said.