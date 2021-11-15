Calidus presents huge turboprop with Brazilian DNA – AEROFLAP

At the Dubai Airshow, Emirati manufacturer Calidus is showcasing a full-size mock-up of the B-350. The ground attack aircraft draws attention mainly for its size.

The B-350 has a wingspan of 16 meters and a total of 13 hard points (12 on the wings and one on the fuselage). The plane is capable of carrying a range of weapons, as presented at the fair. Among the war material options, the Thunder P32 guided bomb and the Halcon Desert Sting 16 missile are presented.

The aircraft, which is still under development, also has a station for the use of an EO/IR sensor tower. The B-350 is believed to use the 2600 SHP Pratt & Whitney PW127 turboprop. It is already used on the ATR-72 and Airbus C295. The maximum take-off weight is in the order of nine tons.

Just for a notion of size, the A-29 Super Tucano (which is also present at the Dubai Airshow) is 11.3 meters long, 11.1 meters wide and has five stiff points. M3P .50 BMG caliber machine guns are loaded inside the wings and not in external pods. The engine of the A-29 is the PT6A-68C, of ​​almost 1200 SHP.

B-350: Emirati with Brazilian DNA

The B-350 presented at DAS 2021 is an evolution of the B-250 Bader, also present at the event. The B-250 is smaller, similar in size to its competitors A-29 and AT-6 Wolverine.

The B-250 was designed and developed by the Brazilian company Novaer Craft, with investments from Calidus and the Federal Government. Based in São José dos Campos (SP), Novaer also developed the T-Xc, a basic training aircraft that was offered as a replacement for the T-25 Universal. Joseph Kovács, one of the designers responsible for the T-27 Tucano, collaborated on the T-Xc project as a collaborator and consultant.

However, in February 2018, Novaer announced the resignation of part of its employees. In a statement, the manufacturer stated that the dismissal was due to “unforeseen difficulties, caused by the breach of contract by its main customer.”

Bader surprised the market by being unveiled at the 2017 Dubai Airshow. The aircraft uses the same engine as the A-29, has seven hard points and the cockpit is dominated by Rockwell Collins Pro Line Fusion II system screens. The two prototypes were brought to the country aboard a C-17 and are apparently still there.

One of the most striking features of the B-250 is that the aircraft is almost entirely made of carbon, reducing its weight by about a ton. The then FAB commander, Lieutenant Brigadier Nivaldo Luiz Rossato, got to know the plane up close at DAS 2017. At DAS 2019, the Air Force of the United Arab Emirates signed the purchase of 24 B-250 Bader for US$ 260 million.