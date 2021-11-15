Calleri embezzles São Paulo in a classic, but Ceni will have reinforcements; see who returns against Palmeiras | São Paulo

Jonathan Calleri will defraud São Paulo in the duel against Palmeiras next Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, against Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The forward was sent off at 9 minutes of the first half against Flamengo, this Sunday, at Morumbi, after a strong entry on David Luiz. At first he only received yellow, but after checking the VAR the red was confirmed.

In his place, Rogério Ceni must promote the entry of Luciano. This Sunday, the player started on the bench and gave way to Marquinhos. He enters the range of the confrontation.

More about São Paulo:

+ See how the game went

1 of 2 David Luiz hugs Calleri after expulsion — Photo: Marcos Riboli David Luiz hugs Calleri after expulsion — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The other casualties are the injured Luan, William and Galeano. They still don’t have a scheduled date to return to training with the other players in the squad.

On the other hand, Rogério Ceni will have the laps of Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington. The three were suspended against Flamengo and are reinforcements in the derby.

With 38 points, the Tricolor occupies 15th place in the Brasileirão. The distance to the relegation zone could drop to two points if Juventude beat Chapecoense this Sunday, at 19h.

+ Read more news about São Paulo