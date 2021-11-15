Calleri is sent off before 10 minutes after a strong entry into D. Luiz

The start of the first half was not so positive for São Paulo against Flamengo. The team from Rio opened the scoring before the first minute with Gabigol and expanded it to three with Bruno Henrique.

With a start beyond agitated, Calleri played a ball on the side of the field with David Luiz and ended up being sent off. In the first moment, the referee Leandro Pedro Vuaden only gave the yellow card to the attacker. Soon after, the VAR recommended the review and the Argentine ended up being expelled.

The move took place after David recovered the ball in an offensive action by São Paulo, when running to the side, Calleri gave a cart with the sole of his foot raised and hit the defender, who complained of a lot of pain at the time of the shock.

Vuaden’s decision was analyzed by former referee Paulo Cesar de Oliveira at TV Globo’s Central do Apito. For him, the decision was correct, after all, it is a ‘brusque game, serious and subject to a red card’.

“It was a tough entry, he enters with the sole of his boot and some force. Now, correctly Vuaden applies the sanction. The VAR recommends the entry review with disproportionate force. He analyzing the play, he will probably expel Calleri. Entry with the sole of the boot, severe brusque play and liable to a red card,” he said.