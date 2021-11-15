Can the man who predicted the 2008 subprime crisis be right once again about the stablecoin “bubble”?

Before the worst phase of the crisis of 2008, which culminated in the bank failure Lehman Brothers, the physician Michael Burry made a diagnosis that went against the consensus. He bet on a market crash american real estate — plot that is told in the film The big bet (The Big Short, in English).

Months later, the bubble broke out and Burry went down in history with some millions in the pocket.

More recently, the same Burry began to criticize the market for cryptocurrencies, claiming that there is a very high leverage with the stablecoins, currencies backed by a real currency, such as the dollar.

In other words, people borrow money to invest in cryptocurrencies, which, in his view, could lead to a market implosion during a bearish cycle.

Will Burry get it right again? And what are the effects of the burst of this possible “bubble” for the crypto world?

“If the market enters a bear market momentary, we can see this severe domino effect, but I still don’t see any sign that this is about to happen”, he says Marcelo Miranda, founder of the holding finchain and with more than 20 years of experience in the traditional financial market.

In an interview with Crypto Chat, he highlights the optimism of the market for cryptocurrencies for the end of the year, but highlights that a moment of low prices may be harder than the “great winter” of 2018 and 2019.

The dangers of a hard rule

You U.S are at a moment of discussion about the regulation of stablecoins. In the authorities’ view, these currencies are very similar to the banks, so they should be framed by the same rules of Financial Institution.

But the laws that regulate banks in U.S are considered very strict, which may make some companies look to other countries to develop their projects in stablecoins — and this movement can directly affect the price of cryptocurrencies like the bitcoin (BTC) it’s the etherum (ETH).

At the Chat Crypto #006, the founder of the holding finchain and I commented on the main issues that moved the market of cryptocurrencies. In the interview, Miranda also comments on why she prefers the etherum (ETH) to bitcoin (BTC).