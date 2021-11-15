Having a dirty name can complicate a person’s life by depriving them of various opportunities and services, such as the possibility of taking out a loan. This is because, when requesting a type of credit, most financial institutions consult the applicant’s CPF in credit protection agencies, to ensure that the contracting party will be a good payer.

However, loans do not count as debt, or do not need to, if the installments are paid on time. So, even if you have a dirty name, it is still possible to apply for a loan. After the payment of the outstanding amount, you can have your name removed from the credit protection agencies, within 5 working days. In this sense, Caixa provides a credit line for those with a negative CPF. Below, learn more.

Is it possible to get more than one loan from Caixa Tem?

Can those with a dirty name get a loan from Caixa?

Faced with the pandemic and the economic crisis, around 60 million Brazilians have their name denied. That is, around 30% of the economically active population in Brazil.

In order to guarantee access to credit to more people who need it, several financial institutions currently offer loan services free from consultation with the SPC and Serasa. An example of this is Caixa, which provides some of its services without consulting the CPF with credit protection agencies.

Therefore, even those with a dirty name can ask for a loan at Caixa. Or, have a credit card. The loan modalities include payroll-deductible options for INSS retirees and pensioners, as well as for those with valuable assets.

