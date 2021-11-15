Carille Reinforces Care for Boys and Praises Lacava’s Debut: “Talented Boy” | saints

The midfielder, who passed through the youth categories of Benfica, Lazio and Barcelona, ​​had already entered the field five times for the new club, but all in U23 duels in the Copa Paulista. Despite not having hit the net, the Venezuelan helped in the construction of goals and pleased in these matches.

Fábio Carille, the team’s coach, spoke of the boy’s debut and also explained his calm to launch Peixe’s promises.

— Santos has some interesting jewelry, some young people that I am very pleased with. As a committee, we are taking care to place the boys, to know the ideal moment. Without Marinho, without Tardelli and without Lucas Braga, it was a necessity. He’s a talented boy, just getting started. Having pre-season, not only he but Angelo and others will grow more. There are 25 days left for the season, so we’ll be careful, but there are many athletes pleasing on a daily basis.

Angelo, who started the season as a sensation thanks to good performances mainly in the pre-Libertadores, ended up taking a step back during the year and spending more time on the bench. Still aged 16, he started against Atlético-GO, thanks to the absence of Marinho, and played the seventh straight game entering the field.