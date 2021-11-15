Cash Loan Has Not Been Approved, What To Do?

At the end of September, Caixa launched its new credit line through Caixa Tem. In short, the loan program has a high and unfavorable interest rate: 3.99% per month. However, many users are unsure if they can take out more than one loan from Caixa Tem. Below, check out the answer.

About the loan from Caixa Tem

The user can request a loan with a value between R$300 and R$1 thousand. In addition, the Caixa Tem loan will have a rate of 3.99% per month. According to the Central Bank’s Monetary and Credit Statistics report, the average rate for the banking system is 1.45% per month. The interest rate on general personal credit is 2.42% monthly.

Caixa Tem’s loan program is aimed at the low-income population. However, she was heavily criticized by economists, as she has the high risk of indebtedness for the most vulnerable families.

Caixa Tem’s new loan line comes at a time when emergency aid is nearing its end. Furthermore, the government did not find a solution to support Auxílio Brasil, the new social program that should incorporate part of the Brazilians who will be without emergency assistance.

Credit is not approved, what to do?

In short, when Caixa Tem does not approve the credit, it may mean that the customer has not met Caixa’s credit risk assessment criteria. Therefore, the recommendation is to check if there are registration restrictions in your CPF. Also, it is necessary to see if there are any other loans that compromise your ability to pay.

Image: Brenda Rocha / Shutterstock.com