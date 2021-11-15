Cause of death of Marília Mendonça is exposed in a previous IML report

Rodrigo Bitencourt de Lyra – Special for Uai

posted on 11/14/2021 3:11 PM



(credit: Fire Department/Disclosure)

After the tragic death of Marília Mendonça, which occurred earlier this month, investigations were started to discover the cause of death of the victims who were on the flight. According to the Extra newspaper, the report made by the Legal Medical Institute (IML) on the artist’s cause of death is almost complete.

Doctor Pedro Coelho, responsible for the case, declared that he will attest to polytrauma of vital organs in the document that will be delivered to the authorities within nine days.

He also explained that there were multiple injuries to the organs of the five passengers, indicating that the deaths occurred instantly after the plane crashed. According to the website G1, the official document may come out within 20 days because neurological and cardiac analyzes are being carried out on the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

It is necessary to rule out or confirm, for example, if the pilot or the copilot got sick during the flight, whether or not they had a sudden illness. Every kind of detail needs to be analyzed, said the doctor. Pedro also stated that he did not find any evidence of electrical discharge, one of the hypotheses indicated by the police to justify the fall. “Usually in cases of shock there are burns and there was no such injury,” he added.