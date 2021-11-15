CBF makes a new change and sets the King-Class timetable for the Brasileirão

Three days before the match, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) made one more change and set the time for the King Classic between Fortaleza and Ceará, next Wednesday, 17: the duel valid for the 33rd round of Serie A will be played at 8 pm, at Arena Castelão.

Initially, the clash was scheduled for 9:30 pm, as indicated by the national entity when detailing the table, on October 25th. Last Friday, 12, at the request of TNT Sports, the game was rescheduled for 19 hours.

The schedule, however, did not please all parties. Both the Ceará Football Federation (FCF) and the Military Police requested a new time change from the CBF, as well as Tricolor himself, who ordered the duel. This Sunday, 14th night, the organization confirmed the new change.

This will be the first King Classic played with the presence of the public since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, with 80% of Castelão’s capacity released. Principal, Tricolor will be entitled to 70% of the public and will cede the remaining 30% to Alvinegro. Ticket sales started on Saturday 13.

