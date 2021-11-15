Ceará wins Sport 2-1 at Castelão and rises in the Brasileirão table

Ceará didn’t have great football this Sunday, 14th, but it was enough to beat Sport-PE, by 2-1, in the 32nd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. With the support of more than 20 thousand fans, Grandpa opened the scoring after just eight minutes into the first half, with Vina. In the final stage, center forward Mikael equalized the score for Leão da Ilha, but Marlon, at 33, broke the tie and guaranteed the victory in Alvinegra.

With the result, Alvinegro rose to 10th place, with 42 points and follows with a difference of two to América-MG (9th), the first club to make up the G-9, an area that can guarantee a place in the pre-Libertadores. Rubro-Negro Pernambucano follows in 18th place, with 30 points.

In the next round of the championship, the team led by coach Tiago Nunes returns to play at Arena Castelão, this time against Fortaleza, in Círculo-Rei. The confrontation takes place on Wednesday, 17, at 8 pm, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

The game

Even with the support of the fans and an early goal in the match, Ceará didn’t manage to make a good first half. Sport dominated a good part of the first stage and pushed Grandpa into the defense field. Cornered, Alvinegro was effective in the only submission that gave in the opening 45 minutes and returned to the locker room with the advantage on the scoreboard.

After eight minutes, the black-and-white team took the zero from the marker after a great move rehearsed in a lateral kick in the attacking field. Igor called forward Jael inside the penalty area, who pivoted and played for Vina, facing the goal, hitting hard, low, in the right corner of goalkeeper Mailson.

Sport, then, started to impose itself in the confrontation in search of a draw. There were 11 submissions by Leão da Ilha in the first half, but the Paraguayan team Gustavo Florentín could not be as efficient as Alvinegro.

Rubro-Negro had two clear chances: on minute 32, defender Sabino rose higher than Messias after a free kick and headed dangerously close to the bar. Five minutes later, forward Mikael almost scored by bicycle, but João Ricardo made a great save and avoided the goal.

After trying so hard, Sport reached a tie 15 minutes into the second half. When defender Messias failed to score, Mikael won in the body and was free in the area, face to face with João Ricardo, who could do nothing in the bid.

With little inspiration in all sectors of the field, Tiago Nunes modified the team to try to fix the team. Rick and William Oliveira took the place of Lima and Fabinho. It was from the feet of a player who was already on the field, however, that Alvinegro won the difficult triumph.

After Vina’s free kick and a bounce inside the area, the ball fell to defensive midfielder Marlon, near the penalty spot, who hit hard towards the goal, puffing the nets and again putting Ceará at an advantage in the scoreboard. The goal was enough to guarantee Grandpa’s important victory in the match.

