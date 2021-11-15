Ceni fired on a question after São Paulo’s rout to Flamengo: ‘There is no such thing as saying that’

The overwhelming defeat by the score of 4 to 0 against Flamengo, called ten times the alert in São Paulo in the race against the dreaded relegation. Parked at 38 points, the Morumbi team appears just two goals from the first team that opens the Z4, and this one still has a game less compared to the São Paulo team.
Dejected by the expressive setback, coach Rogério Ceni participated in the press conference, and ended up “refusing” to answer a question by a member of the press, read by São Paulo’s advisors in the remote post-game conversation.
“In relation to the work that was being carried out before you were hired, do you see an evolution in any aspect?”, asked the reporter.
“After losing 4-0, there’s no such thing as talking about that”, shot the São Paulo coach, not saying anything more about the questioning, with the press conference going on with other questions.
