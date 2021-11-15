‘Cheap’ of the wholesaler at the tip of the pencil – Economy

Moment of unemployment and inflation helps explain the preference for cash and carry (photo: Disclosure/BH Supermarkets)

Today, Brazilians have been choosing cash and carry as the preferred point of their purchases. A recent move by Grupo Po de Acar to sell 71 Extra hypermarket stores to Assa showed that retailers have already realized that, even more in times of high inflation like the current one, the economy will dictate customer behavior.

A study carried out by the National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), made at the request of the





state





, put at the tip of the pencil the economic advantage of the format over other types of stores, such as hypermarkets and supermarkets: on average, according to the survey, the purchase of a basic food basket is 18% cheaper at cash-and-carry stores. For certain products, the difference in value reaches 33% (more information on the side).

For Fbio Bentes, chief economist at CNC, the difference in value can be considered significant – in all of them, the cash & carry, also known as “cash & carry”, proved to be cheaper. “These are essential consumer items and should not have such a large price variation compared to the two business models,” says Bentes.

The economist claims that the moment of unemployment and inflation helps explain the preference for cash and carry. “Given the crisis we are facing and the loss of Brazilian purchasing power, it is common to see the explosion of the wholesalers in the country. The economy they provide makes the business more attractive to people,” he says.

The cash-and-carry business, which was previously preferred by small traders – above all owners of restaurants and snack bars – has already become a destination for individual consumers. Now there is no longer any obligation to purchase in bulk and it is possible to pay with all credit cards. In addition, all the chains – such as Wholesale, Carrefour, and Assa – have been expanding the number of stores at an accelerated pace.

According to an annual study by the Brazilian Association of Wholesalers and Distributors of Industrialized Products (Abad), the self-service wholesalers model was the one with the largest number of new stores in operation during the pandemic. With sales of BRL 64.7 billion, the sector grew 24.9% in 2020.

In terms of purchasing experience, however, cash-and-carry still leaves something to be desired, according to consultant Eugnio Foganholo, from Mixxer consultancy. “The customer knows that in a supermarket he has a series of facilities that are not available in cash-and-carry.

However, he trades experience for economy,” he says.

Assa is keeping an eye on this deficiency and says that, especially in the units it bought from Extra Hiper, there will be a transformation in the model. “At the end of the day, I need to bring a more experienced service, but with offers,” says Assa’s director of operations, Anderson Castilho.

The information is from the newspaper



The State of São Paulo.

