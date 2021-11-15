Check out the result of Mega-Sena 2428; prize is BRL 3 million

posted on 11/13/2021 7:59 PM / updated on 11/13/2021 8:39 PM
(credit: Youtube/Reproduction)
Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Saturday night (13/11), six lotteries: the 2428 Mega-Sena contests; 2372 of Lotofácil; 5705 of Quina; 1712 of Timemania; 2297 of the Double Seine; and 530 on the Lucky Day. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.
Mega-Sena
With an estimated prize of R$ 3 million for whoever hits the six dozens, Mega-Sena had the following dozens drawn: 25-03-28-29-09-39.
The number of Mega-Sena winners and the proration can be checked here.
quinine
Quina, with an estimated prize of R$14.5 million, had the following numbers drawn: 08-47-61-53-33.
The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.
Lucky day
With an expected prize of R$ 200 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 03-13-11-23-30-27-26. The lucky month is March.
The number of Lucky Day winners and the proration can be checked here.
double sena
Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 09-21-16-28-18-17 in the first draw; and 40-49-07-05-30-11 in the second. The expected premium was R$587.6 thousand.
The number of Dupla Sena winners and the prorating can be checked here.
timemania
Timemania, with an estimated prize of R$1.5 million, presented the following result: 23-38-72-80-18-35-56. The team of the heart is Paulista, from São Paulo.
The amount of Timemania winners and the proration can be checked here.
lotof easy
Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 4 million to whoever hits the 15 tens, presented the following result: 15-14-07-24-13-02-11-04-20-01-21-05-22 -08-19.
The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.